SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield ®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced a new strategic partnership with Kastus ® that will enable InvisibleShield to infuse innovative surface antimicrobial technology, proven to eliminate up to 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria1, into its line-up of screen protectors for tablets and smartphones.



Mobile devices are an essential part of modern life, but heavy use may cause them to harbour 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats2. It’s no surprise that consumers are concerned about engaging with touchscreen surfaces and being exposed to infectious germs. InvisibleShield is committed to promoting digital wellness in today’s mobile society. The partnership with Kastus extends InvisibleShield’s ability to enhance and promote the healthy use of technology.

“We’re excited to partner with Kastus because of their innovative approach to antimicrobial surface treatments,” said Chris Ahern, CEO for ZAGG Brands. “The antimicrobial agent is fully infused into our screen protectors to provide ‘always on’ protection that doesn’t wear off during the lifetime of the product.”

Kastus is on a mission to tackle the growing issue of harmful bacteria contagion and spread with its game-changing 24/7 antimicrobial touchscreen surface coating. The patented process is applied during the glass manufacturing process and is scientifically proven to block up to 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria. The Kastus® Intelligent Surface Technology™ delivers ‘always on’ antimicrobial protection to any treated glass surface for life - from mobile device screen protectors, to shared touchscreens and personal devices such as tablets, wearables, and smartphones.

“We’re delighted to partner with ZAGG Brands as they are a perfect partner for our innovative technology, not least because of their market leading quality and global reach, but also for their focus on innovation. The combination of InvisibleShield’s screen protectors, enhanced with Kastus’ unique functionality, creates a powerful platform for both companies to accelerate growth while also benefiting and protecting the consumer,” said John Browne, Founder and CEO of Kastus, speaking of the new partnership.

1 ISO 27447 Antimicrobial certification standard independently verified by Airmid laboratories

2 “ Why your cellphone has more germs than a toilet ,” TODAY Health, Aug. 30, 2012; See also Siiri Koljalg, Rondo Mandar, Tiina Sober, Tiiu Roop, and Reet Mandar, “ High level of bacterial contamination of secondary school students’ mobile phones ,” June 1, 2017

InvisibleShield and the InvisibleShield logo are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Kastus, the Kastus Logo, and Innovating Surfaces for Life are trademarks of Kastus Technologies DAC. All other marks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

About Kastus®

Founded in 2014, Kastus is on a mission to tackle the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance with its game-changing surface solution. A patented coating that’s applied during the glass manufacturing process, Kastus is scientifically proven to eliminate up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria including MRSA, E. coli and C. diff, delivering antimicrobial protection to all glass and touchscreen surfaces for life.

Powered by the patented Kastus® Intelligent Surface Technology™, this invisible coating also transforms glass into an easy-clean surface, reducing the need for chemical cleaners while providing antimicrobial protection. Once ‘baked in’ to the glass surface, the coating technology is incredibly durable, plus being non-leaching it is also friendly to the environment.

Kastus uses a unique Photo-physical coating process fuelled by ambient air moisture and light, both unlimited fuel resources. The reactive oxygen species generated on surfaces by our patented process, effectively ‘bash’ the bacteria, disrupting its cell wall until it’s eliminated. The game changer here, is that bacteria cannot build up a resistance or immunity to Kastus coating technology and as the fuel source is unlimited, the protective antimicrobial power is ‘always on’ through the lifetime of the product.

To find out more about Kastus visit www.kastus.com

To view the Kastus Brand and Tech video click here brand video link .

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Kastus

Michelle O’Brien

+353 1 5241681

info@kastus.com

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3827746a-1457-40fd-bdf7-ec03c3ebbf60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d69e98-e23f-4ae2-b4ac-81329ae8d8e3