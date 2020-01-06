SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, today announced that its corporate name change from "Atossa Genetics Inc." to "Atossa Therapeutics, Inc." became effective at 12:01 a.m. ET today, January 6, 2020. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the NasdaqCM exchange under the ticker symbol "ATOS."



"Over the last several years, we have transitioned the Company’s focus on developing therapies to treat breast cancer, breast density and other breast conditions," said Steve Quay, Ph.D., M.D., president and CEO of Atossa. "Changing our name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. more clearly reflects our focus on developing therapies and continues to honor Princess Atossa, the great queen of the Achaemenid Empire, who reigned in the fifth century BCE and who is the earliest recorded woman with breast cancer. She is featured in the The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Siddhartha Mukherjee on the history of cancer.”

About Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods to treat breast cancer and other breast conditions. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

