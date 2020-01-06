SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed the 2 year Audit of their financials, which can be viewed on OTC Markets for the years 2017 and 2018, along with the letter from the Company’s auditing firm, M&K CPAs.

Completing the audit marks the end of what has been an arduous and time-consuming project for the Company for the better part of the last year and a half and signals the beginning of an exciting new era for Global Payout.

“After spending well over a year trying to complete this audit, I am extremely grateful to be sharing this news with our shareholders,” said Global Payout COO, David Flores. “The sheer magnitude of the clean-up that was required could not have been anticipated by anyone, and despite the ongoing pressure we have faced trying to complete this audit in the shortest time possible, we never wavered in our commitment to making sure it would get done in the most accurate and thorough manner possible.”

“The completion of this audit is a very significant milestone for our company and for our valued shareholders who have continued to demonstrate confidence in our vision,” said Global Payout CEO, Vanessa Luna. “It positively demonstrates the legitimacy we are continuing to establish for Global Payout and serves as a very important step forward in our path to profitability. With the audit complete we can look ahead to the formal filing of the Form 10, which has been a very clear goal of mine since stepping into this opportunity as CEO of Global Payout in 2018. I will not understate the value that a fully reporting public entity affords, and the unique opportunities it helps to create for a company, and I can assure you that it is my intention to leverage this to our full advantage. From acquisition opportunities that promote diversification, to strategic partnerships that will fortify our holdings, I intend on leaving no stone unturned with regard to creating the most powerful and successful company possible.”

Over the next few weeks it is the Company’s intention to complete the necessary steps to prepare and submit a Form 10 Registration statement and become a fully reporting 1934 Act Company. Following this momentous achievement, steps will be taken to up-list the company to the OTCQB.

The Company will keep shareholders apprised of its progress at regular intervals.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)



Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.