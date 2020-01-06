- Firdapse 2019 Net Product Revenues Expected to be Approximately $102 Million
- Anticipates Full Year 2020 Firdapse Net Product Revenues to be in the Range of $135 million to $155 million
- MuSK-MG Clinical Trial Has Met Enrollment Goals and is on Schedule to Report Top-Line Results in First Half of 2020
- Company is Accelerating Business Development Activities
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today provided a corporate update including preliminary net revenue for 2019, the status of Catalyst’s clinical development programs and other corporate matters.
“Catalyst has completed its first year as a commercial-stage company following the successful U.S. launch of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of adult LEMS patients last January,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. “In reviewing the launch metrics that we established, we are pleased that Catalyst has exceeded all expectations for product revenues and the number of patients who are currently being treated with Firdapse, including the many individuals who for the first time have received a medicine to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). In 2020 we will roll out additional programs to assist LEMS patients and their healthcare providers. Furthermore, we are on track for completing the MuSK-MG trial and reporting top-line data in the first half of this year as we focus on expanding the possible use of Firdapse as a treatment for other indications, while at the same time we aim to broaden our entire product pipeline.”
Corporate Highlights
Preliminary Unaudited 2019 Financial Results
The above information is based on preliminary unaudited information and management estimates for the full year 2019, and is subject to the completion of Catalyst’s financial closing procedures. Catalyst expects to report its 2019 results of operations on or before March 16, 2020.
2020 Financial Guidance
Advancing Neuromuscular Portfolio in 2020
Commercial status
Portfolio Expansion through Business Development
Litigation Update on Challenge to FDA Approval of Ruzurgi®
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 3. Catalyst's new drug application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in November 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Prior to its approval, Firdapse for LEMS had received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation from the FDA.
Firdapse is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of MuSK-MG and SMA Type 3 and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for myasthenia gravis and CMS. Firdapse (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets is the first and only approved drug in Europe for the symptomatic treatment in adults with LEMS.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) whether Catalyst's forecast of expected net revenues for 2019 and 2020, and its forecast of year end 2019 cash and investment, will prove accurate, (ii) whether Catalyst's forecast of 2020 SG&A and R&D expenses will prove accurate, (iii) whether Catalyst will report top line results from its MuSK-MG clinical trial and its SMA Type 3 proof of concept study during the first half of 2020, and whether those trials will be successful, (iv) whether Catalyst will ever be approved to commercialize Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK-MG and SMA Type 3, (v) whether Catalyst can develop and obtain the right to commercialize a long acting formulation of Firdapse, (vi) whether Catalyst can successfully increase its sales of Firdapse through the expansion of its commercial team, (vii) whether Catalyst can successfully source future acquisitions or in licensing opportunities and obtain non-dilutive financing for such opportunities, (viii) whether Catalyst will be successful in its lawsuit to overturn the FDA's approval of Ruzurgi; (ix) whether any proof-of-concept pilot studies that Catalyst undertakes evaluating Firdapse for the treatment of additional neuromuscular diseases will be successful, and (x) those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.
Investor Contact Brian Korb Solebury Trout (646) 378-2923 Media Contact David Schull Russo Partners (212) 845-4271 Company Contact Patrick J. McEnany Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer (305) 420-3200
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Coral Gables, Florida, UNITED STATES
Investor Contact Brian Korb Solebury Trout (646) 378-2923 Media Contact David Schull Russo Partners (212) 845-4271 Company Contact Patrick J. McEnany Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer (305) 420-3200
Catalyst Pharmaceutical logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: