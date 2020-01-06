Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics Market, Global Forecast, by Material Type Bio-inert, Ceramics used in Application, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Ceramics Market is expected to surpass US$ 26 Billion mark by the year end of 2025.

Medical ceramic in the dental application has been rising and it will dominate the market in an anticipated year.



There are various significant factors that influence the medical ceramic market to outperform; rising private investment in research & development of medical ceramics, adoption of medical ceramics in various healthcare products like manufacturing of medical devices and widely used in surgical implant etc, gradual decreasing cost of medical ceramics material, increasing number of non invasive procedure like implant of dental, orthopedic and cardiovascular etc.



The other prime factors also include rising geriatric population lead to the rise of incidence in dental, orthopedic and cardiovascular disease that would further demand various products made up of medical ceramics like a heart valve, hip replacement, knee replacement, etc.



Medical Ceramics Market Insight by Material



The report studies the classification of medical ceramics: [Bio-inert (Alumina and Zirconia), Bioactive (Hydroxyapatite and Glass Ceramics), Bioresorable and Piezo-ceramics market. Currently, there is a huge demand for medical ceramics in the dental and orthopedic application. In this report, we have explained the market by each ceramics material used in medical application along with current and future demand of medical ceramics materials.



Application - Prosthetic Dental is one of the Most Significant Applications in Global Medical Ceramics Market



Here the report studies the medical ceramics market by application into four parts; Regenerative Procedures, Medical Equipment, Dental Applications, and Orthopedic Applications. Our research analysis would provide a holistic perspective on each application like the factor that will drive the dental and orthopedic application in the global ceramics market. In addition, it also studies the challenging factors that would hinder the application market of medical ceramics.



Region - North America alone will dominate Medical Ceramics Market



In the geographical perspective, North America will hold the largest share of medical ceramics market in the forecast period of time. Here the report comprehensively explains the regional profile of medical ceramics market; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.



All the 10 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points

Company Overview

Business Strategy /Mergers & Acquisition

Financial Insight

Companies Covered in the Report



1. CeramTec GmbH

2. Kyocera Corporation

3. Morgan Advanced Materials

4. H.C. Stark

5. 3M

6. DSM

7. NGK Spark Plug

8. DePuy Synthes

9. Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

10. Straumann



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Medical Ceramics Market



3. Market Share - Global Medical Ceramics Market

3.1 By Type of Material

3.2 By Application (End-user)

3.3 By Region



4. Type of Material - Global Medical Ceramics Market

4.1 Bio-inert

4.1.1 Alumina

4.1.2 Zirconia

4.2 Bioactive

4.2.1 Hydroxyapatite

4.2.2 Glass Ceramics

4.3 Bioresorable

4.4 Piezo-ceramics



5. Application - Global Medical Ceramics Market

5.1 Regenerative Procedures

5.2 Medical Equipment

5.3 Dental Applications

5.4 Orthopedic Applications



6. Region - Global Medical Ceramics Market

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest of World



7. Growth Drivers

7.1 Increasing Demand for Implantable Devices

7.2 Rising Number of Hip and Knee Replacement Procedures

7.3 Growing Demand for Medical Ceramics in Plastic Surgeries and Wound Healing Applications



8. Key Challenge

8.1 High Cost of Medical Ceramics



9. CeramTec GmbH - Company Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Business Strategy

9.3 Financial Insight



10. Kyocera Corporation - Company Analysis



11. Morgan Advanced Materials - Company Analysis



12. H.C. Stark - Company Analysis



13. 3M - Company Analysis



14. DSM - Company Analysis



15. NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. - Company Analysis



16. DePuy Synthes - Company Analysis



17. Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. - Company Analysis



18. Straumann - Company Analysis



