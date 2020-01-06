Attorney Harrision Kordestani will assist financial and regulatory product development and implementation

Company will benefit from Kordestani’s deep entrepreneurial experience

Legal experience in resources exploration and production will be applied to navigation of complex cannabis banking landscape

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Geopulse Explorations (dba Cannco Brands and Development) (OTCMKTS: GPLS), a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion solutions development company for the under-serviced cannabis sector, today announced the appointment of Harrison Kordestani to oversee legal affairs for its cannabis sector targeted financial services and its hemp marketplace subsidiary.

As the company advances toward commercialization of its FDIC insured cannabis and hemp banking services, the need for a resource dedicated to advanced compliance with increasingly complex banking, cannabis, and crypto regulation was clear and is intended to expedite the commercialization timetable.

Mr. Kordestani brings a wealth of legal experience from a career in regulatory compliance in oil and gas exploration and production technology and feature film production. Mr. Kordestani is a member of the Bar in the State of California

“The importance of ready access to regulatory expertise at this critical stage of development cannot be overstated,” commented Marcus Laun, Geopulse CEO. “Harrison’s skills are ideal for Cannco’s slate of in-demand financial services for the cannabis sector.”

Geopulse and its operating subsidiaries, Cannco and Rich Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: RCHA) will develop their banking services and hemp market place with the legal oversight of Mr. Kordestani.

About Geopulse, DBA Cannco Brands

Geopulse (OTC PINK: GPLS) develops a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion platform for the unbanked, early-stage and explosive growth U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. Management is comprised of tech and finance veterans with strong product management experience. Among its assets (or pending acquisitions) are THCFinder.com, 300,000 user geo-finder app for cannabis dispensaries and MMJ medical offices throughout the US; CannCoin, a native token underlying a distributed ledger logistics and financial services ecosystem for cannabis. Cannco Brands intends to provide commercial services such as transparent supply chain management, business banking and merchant processing, trade finance, direct-to-consumer engagement solutions.

