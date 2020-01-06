TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intertain Group Limited (“Intertain”) (TSX:ITX), an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys Group plc (“Gamesys”) (LSE:GYS), today confirmed that the redemption date (the “Redemption Date”) of its Class C non-voting exchangeable shares (the “Exchangeable Shares”) will occur on January 13, 2020, as previously announced. The early redemption of Exchangeable Shares was approved at a special meeting of holders of Exchangeable Shares held on August 30, 2019.



On the Redemption Date, Intertain CallCo ULC (“CallCo”) will exercise its overriding call right to purchase all of the Exchangeable Shares not already held by it. Therefore, from the close of business on the Redemption Date, each holder of Exchangeable Shares will cease to be a holder of Exchangeable Shares and will no longer be entitled to exercise any of the rights of holders of Exchangeable Shares, other than the right to receive a prescribed purchase price (the “Redemption Call Purchase Price”) against deposit with Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”) of the required exchange materials outlined in Intertain’s July 30, 2019 management information circular (the “Circular”).

As described in greater detail in the Circular, CallCo will satisfy the Redemption Call Purchase Price by, in the case of holders of Exchangeable Shares other than holders located in the United States, delivering or causing to be delivered to such holders one ordinary share in the capital of Gamesys (a “Gamesys Share”) for each Exchangeable Share held as promptly as reasonably practicable following receipt of the required exchange materials. In the case of holders of Exchangeable Shares located in the United States, CallCo will instead cause to be delivered a Canadian dollar cash equivalence payment as promptly as reasonably practicable following receipt of the required exchange materials from each such holder.



As previously announced, the Redemption Call Purchase Price will also include a cash amount to satisfy the payment of any United Kingdom stamp taxes payable by former holders of Exchangeable Shares in respect of the transfer of Gamesys Shares to the former holders of Exchangeable Shares pursuant to CallCo’s purchase. This amount will be deposited with Computershare by or on behalf of Intertain and paid on behalf of each Exchangeable Shareholder following receipt of the required exchange materials from each such holder.

Intertain understands that the Exchangeable Shares are expected to remain listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange until close of business on the Redemption Date, after which they will be delisted and trading of the Exchangeable Shares will cease.

Holders of Exchangeable Shares are encouraged to refer to and follow the instructions in the Circular and accompanying redemption form, and to contact Computershare toll-free at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at corporateactions@computershare.com with any questions.

About The Intertain Group Limited

Intertain is an indirect subsidiary of Gamesys, the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Betjemanian (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Amanda Brewer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 416 720-8150

amanda.brewer@gamesysgroup.com

