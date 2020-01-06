PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa , the leading digital therapeutics company focused on pediatric behavioral health, announced today that senior executives will be speaking at two healthcare innovation and investor conferences in San Francisco.



Brent Vaughan, CEO and co-founder of Cognoa, will provide an update on the company’s milestones and strategy at the Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase ™ 2020, to be held January 13–15 in San Francisco. The Company presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14 at 10:45 a.m. PT at the Parc 55 Hilton Hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin Street.





Dr. Sharief Taraman, Chief Medical Officer of Cognoa, Division Chief, Pediatric Neurology at CHOC Children's Hospital & Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California-Irvine, will be speaking at the InnovatorMD Global Summit on Saturday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Taraman will share insights with physician innovators and investors on the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) category and the potential of breakthrough devices like Cognoa's digital medicines to change the standard of care.

Cognoa is developing what is expected to be the first prescription digital therapeutic and the first diagnostic for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that enables pediatricians and primary care physicians to diagnose ASD so that children can receive earlier treatment. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its ASD diagnostic and intends to submit the results as basis of its premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review by the FDA for the diagnostic and for its digital therapeutic for children with autism, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough designation . The ASD diagnostic is the winner of the 2019 Fierce Innovation Life Science Award for Technology Innovation.

Cognoa’s solutions will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. By targeting the critical, early neurodevelopmental windows, Cognoa’s digital therapeutics promote neuromodulation of specific brain networks, which improves functional connectivity for lifelong gains.

With its commercialization partner EVERSANA , Cognoa will enable its digital medicines to be prescribed, dispensed and reimbursed through the same healthcare infrastructure utilized by payers and providers for other medicines, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and child.

Cognoa is advancing the standard of pediatric behavioral healthcare with digital therapeutics and medicines that enable earlier identification, diagnosis and treatment for improved lifelong outcomes. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Cognoa’s product pipeline addresses other indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cogno a.com .

