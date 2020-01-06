LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – It’s the start of the new decade and one of US Nuclear’s (OTC: UCLE) big resolutions is to replace the world’s coal-fired power plants with green, electric fusion generators.

Coal plants can produce more than 100 million tons of coal ash every year, and more than half of that ends up in our lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and landfills, slowly contaminating our water sources and even the very air with toxic chemicals and heavy metals. When burned, coal releases a number of toxins and pollutants including: mercury, lead, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, particulates, and other heavy metals. Coal pollution has been linked to premature deaths, asthma, heart and lung ailments, cancer, neurological problems, acid rain, global warming and climate change, and other severe impacts. In the US, a staggering 65% of carbon emissions are produced by coal plants.

US Nuclear’s goal is to slowly replace all coal-fired plants with green, electric fusion generators that are fueled by renewable heavy water from the ocean rather than fossil or nuclear fuels. US Nuclear will manufacturer the electric generators, which are being developed by their strategic partner, who has already achieved historic milestones towards building a commercial fusion generator powerful enough to economically produce electricity for our power grids. The purpose of these electric generators is to produce safe, clean, low-cost energy, and be scalable and compact compared to all other energy production footprints.

