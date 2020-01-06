SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has announced its first seven-figure international export sale with a partner in South Asia.



The total order is expected to amount in the seven-figures and AMMO has already entered into the first export purchase orders. AMMO and its partner anticipate the order will be followed by sizeable supplemental orders to proceed throughout 2020 and potentially beyond. The purchase orders scheduled to be fulfilled in the first quarter of 2020 call for ammunition casings ranging from 50BMG to 5.56.

“It was important for our South Asia partner to see for themselves our world-class manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin,” said AMMO President of Global Sales & Marketing Mark Hanish. “During their meeting with our key team members, they felt confident in our capabilities as a trusted partner to serve their region’s military, law enforcement and commercial markets.”

AMMO CEO Fred Wagenhals confirmed: “The strength of our U.S.-based manufacturing operations in both Wisconsin and Arizona, coupled with the burgeoning need for products such as those being offered by our overseas partner, well-positions AMMO to make significant export inroads within critical military, law enforcement and commercial markets over the next 12-24 months. We are excited the global markets are beginning to recognize the best-in-class ammunition and munition components AMMO manufactures.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

