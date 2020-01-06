SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate in the 22nd Annual ICR Conference taking place at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference and will be making a presentation on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com .

About Denny’s Corporation