WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced that David B. DiDonato and Jaclyn C. Levy have been elected partners of the firm, and Stephanie E. O'Byrne and Andrew H. Sauder have been promoted to counsel, effective January 1, 2020.



“We’re excited to be starting the year with four promotions that further strengthen our Corporate and Litigation Groups,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, Potter Anderson chair. “Dave, Jackie, Stephanie and Andrew are known for providing outstanding client service, and we look forward to them taking on even greater responsibility for our clients’ complex legal issues.”

DiDonato, a member of the Corporate Group, focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, issues of internal governance, commercial transactions involving Delaware corporations and other business entities. He advises boards of directors, special committees of boards of directors, and officers regarding their fiduciary and other duties under Delaware law. He received his B.A. from Moravian College in 2008 and his J.D., summa cum laude, from Widener University School of Law in 2011.

Levy, a member of the Corporate Group, focuses her practice on corporate and commercial litigation in matters involving Delaware corporations and alternative entities. Her experience includes stockholder class and derivative actions, actions for appraisal, indemnification and advancement actions, and demands to inspect books and records. She also has experience counseling boards of directors and corporate clients on their rights and obligations under Delaware law. She received her B.A. from Emory University in 2008 and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Villanova University School of Law in 2011.

O’Byrne, a member of the Litigation Group, focuses her practice on intellectual property litigation in the Delaware District Court. She is a registered Patent Attorney and formerly served as the law clerk to the Hon. Sue L. Robinson of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware from 2006 to 2012. She received her B.S. in Biochemistry from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey in 2000 and her J.D. from Rutgers School of Law - Camden in 2003.

Sauder, a member of the Corporate Group, focuses his practice on corporate and commercial litigation in Delaware’s state and federal courts, including the Court of Chancery. He received his B.A. from the College of William and Mary in 2004 and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2010. After attending law school, he served as a clerk for the Honorable Myron T. Steele, Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court.

