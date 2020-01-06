PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye , a leader in augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) enterprise solutions, announces that its X2 Mixed Reality Glasses – the lightest MR glasses at just 300 grams – are now mass shipping worldwide. The quality of work and performances for companies across all industries, including field services, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, architecture, education, and insurance, is being improved with this all-in-one hardware and software solution including new key gesture capabilities.



The Android-based X2 MR Glasses fit a wide, 42-degree field of view, powerful sensors (thermal and ambient light), and a built-in proprietary simultaneous localization and mapping system, called VisionEye SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), that allows for advanced MR features not available on a monocular device. The glasses have a long battery life due to a 1750mAH single battery and noise cancelling microphones. Two grey-scale cameras, a high resolutions RGB camera (13-megapixel HD), 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, and 3-axis magnometer are also included. The ThirdEye Workspace, a powerful enterprise software platform built into the X2 MR Glasses, include advanced AR/MR capabilities, such as live AR remote help and 3D SLAM based CAD modeling and overlay.

“ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses are completely unique. The X2 MR Glasses are affordable, contain powerful technology and have a lightweight design,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder of ThirdEye. “Mixed reality is changing the way employees work in the enterprise, allowing them to have the information they need right in front of their eyes. With our X2 MR Glasses, companies are saving nearly 40 percent in productivity improvements, and with our software partnerships, we believe the savings will only increase.”

On the heels of mass shipping, ThirdEye has also formed strategic partnerships with software companies to expand applications across the enterprise industry, including most recently with Atheer , pioneer of the world’s first Augmented Reality Management Platform (ARMP). The partnership with Atheer will transform how car repairs at dealerships will be handled going forward, marking the first time that U.S. car repairs are using AR at scale.

In addition, ThirdEye is partnering with ManoMotion , a computer vision-based software company that provides a gesture recognition framework for applications in augmented and mixed reality, to bring a brand new product feature update. The new update allows users of the X2 MR Glasses to control their glasses through hand gestures. Now, users can pinch to click, pinch and move to drag, and open and close their hand to go back to control and navigate the information that’s placed in front of them. The glasses also include hand-tracking for cursor motion and an integration with the ThirdEye UI controls menu bar.



ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses are available for purchase at $1,950 USD and will be at CES 2020, available for demonstrations at booth 21248 in LVCC.



For more information on ThirdEye, visit www.thirdeyegen.com .

About ThirdEye Gen

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. Its X Series Mixed Reality Glasses and ThirdEye Workspace App software platforms are being used by organizations around the world.

Mixed Reality glasses bring about a new era of hands-free human interaction by directly interacting with surrounding objects through the Internet of Things (IoT) or placing digital information directly into your field of view.

While many companies today use only smart glasses or software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality everywhere. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye’s vision is to help generate the future.

