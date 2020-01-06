Creates 15 – 20 full time jobs for local residents

The first dispensary to open within Cincinnati city limits, located in the Hartwell neighborhood

Minority owned and operated – community leader, Rev. Damon Lynch III, Pastor at New Prospect Baptist Church in Roselawn

Cincinnati, OH, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have a Heart Cincy™ invites all OMMCP patients to its Grand Opening on Friday, January 10th beginning at 11:00am ET – 8420 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH.

“We are thrilled to invite all registered cardholders to the Have a Heart Cincy opening, to be among the first medical cannabis patients of Ohio to tour our new facility and meet our incredible team,” said General Manager, Darius Bobo. “This is a perfect opportunity for those around the Cincinnati community who are curious about medical cannabis to drop by and ask questions and check out our educational materials. Our staff of Patient Care Advisors have trained rigorously in preparation for the opening. Anything that a patient or prospective patient would want to know, we are equipped to provide the necessary education and support.”

Have a Heart Cincy’s philosophy centers around accessible, individualized patient care. The dispensary was designed, developed and staffed to implement a 1:1 patient to Patient Care Advisor ratio throughout the user experience. At ~9,000 square feet, it is one of the largest dispensary facilities in Ohio, and it’s the first within the city limits of Cincinnati. “The patient count in Ohio has been rising steadily,” Bobo said. “More and more people are discovering the medicinal wonders of cannabis. We’re here to do our part in broadening the education and awareness. We want to help as many people we can.”

The minority-owned dispensary is co-founded by Pastor Damon Lynch III, of the nearby New Prospect Baptist Church. Pastor Lynch’s advocacy for medical cannabis is rooted in the work he does in the community. As a Pastor, he often visits with the sick and suffering, both at home and in the hospital, many of whom have been prescribed opioids to no end. Pastor Lynch explained, “I have seen the benefits first-hand and realize the paramount importance of alternative medicines; and I believe in the healing power of cannabis.”

Stay tuned for more details on the Grand Opening and ongoing activities at www.haveaheartcincy.com and via social media @haveaheartcincy.

About Have a Heart Cincy Dispensary

Have a Heart Cincy is a medical cannabis retail facility dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to lab-tested, premium medical cannabis products; while providing employment opportunities for the communities which it serves. The Have a Heart Cincy 9,000 sq. ft. facility provides an exceptional shopping experience with unparalleled service and individualized care for registered cannabis cardholders.

CONTACT:

Have a Heart Cincy

Darius Bobo, General Manager

(513) 440-6340