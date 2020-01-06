TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah.ai , a provider of general health and wellness monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today the official launch of its contactless, video-based vital signs monitoring application. Binah.ai leverages AI, signal processing and machine vision capabilities to extract vital signs within seconds via video of a person’s face through the camera on devices including smartphones, tablets or personal computers.

The technology was awarded by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) as a CES Innovation Award 2020 honoree and named at CES Unveiled , the official media event of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), on Jan. 5, 2020.

“The core essence of what we have built is an easy and accessible digital app that offers the opportunity for any smartphone user to test their vital signs in real time,” said David Maman, founder and CEO at Binah.ai. “Our goal is to empower patients, insurance providers, telehealth companies, medical personnel and beyond by providing them with this highly efficient health and wellness monitoring app that can be accessed anytime and does not require any additional hardware or wearables. It can ultimately extend coverage of medical services to everyone, everywhere.”

The application can monitor the user’s heart rate within 7 seconds, oxygen saturation within 10 seconds, respiration rate within 30 seconds and heart rate variability (HRV) within 45 seconds. By scanning the area of the user’s upper cheeks, the application can also assess mental stress levels within 90 seconds. With an ambitious roadmap, Binah.ai is working to soon add the ability to monitor hemoglobin levels, blood pressure and many other body measurements.

The medical-grade accuracy of Binah.ai has been proven against medical equipment. The app runs on the user’s device, requires no internet access and can work remotely or locally, anywhere. The app compensates for movement, normalizes illumination and works on any skin color, age and/or gender.

For business customers and partners, the app is available either through a software development kit (SDK) – both for iOS and Android – or as an end-to-end white-label platform. A consumer version is estimated to be available through Apple and Google application stores in March 2020.

Binah.ai will be exhibiting at booth 45726 in the Sands Expo (Halls A-D) during CES and will be providing live demonstrations of the technology during the Digital Health Summit from Jan. 7 - 10, 2020.

For more information, please visit www.binah.ai.

About Binah.ai

Binah.ai is shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI) by simplifying and accelerating AI adoption with ready-to-use applications. By delivering on our mission of “AI Your Future Today,” we allow companies to harness the amazing power of AI without the need to spend energy and resources by developing in-house capabilities. At Binah.ai, we apply our world-leading expertise in machine and deep learning, signal processing and AI to deliver on the vision of personalized, connected and available-to-all services in fields such as digital healthcare, insurance, wellness and more. In August 2019, Binah.ai was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the AI Core Technologies report by Gartner . For more information on Binah.ai solutions, please go to www.binah.ai .

Media Contact:

Holly Dugan

holly.dugan@antennagroup.com

201-465-8019

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/720223e6-ca74-4f4d-aabf-e6b7b1f8991f