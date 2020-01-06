Leverkusen, Germany, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today announced a new organizational structure of its American subsidiary Biofrontera Inc. to strengthen its commercial activities in the USA.



The operating business in the USA will, as of today, be managed by Christopher Pearson as Chief Commercial Officer USA and Erica Monaco as Chief Financial Officer USA. Chris Pearson will be responsible for Sales, Marketing and Market Access. Erica Monaco is responsible for Finance & Operations, Human Resources, Legal and Compliance. Organizationally, Biofrontera Inc. is now managed by a 4-member Board of Directors, consisting of Prof. Hermann Lübbert (Chairman) and Thomas Schaffer as non-executive board members, Chris Pearson and Erica Monaco as executive board members.

Prof. Hermann Lübbert, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera AG, commented: "With the previous company structure, we rapidly established a highly successful sales organization in the US. Due to the size now achieved, Biofrontera Inc. will further increase its sales power through local operational management, to become even more competitive and successful".

