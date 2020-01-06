MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data, Minnesota’s on-demand, always-on, IT as a Service provider, today announced a multi-year partnership to make it the exclusive Technology Partner of The Walker Art Center. The partnership expands upon the successful collaboration with the Walker and 89.3 The Current during Rock the Garden 2019, where Atomic Data deployed free Wi-Fi throughout the festival.



“The Walker is one of Minnesota’s most treasured institutions,” said Atomic Data CEO Jim Wolford, “With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming through its doors each year. As the Walker has evolved since its inception in 1879, so too have its visitors. By joining forces with their existing IT team, we’ll help the Walker continue to modernize infrastructure, execute cutting-edge initiatives, and better serve its tech-centric attendees.”

As the Technology Partner, Atomic Data will be recognized alongside the Walker’s Premier Partners and provide significant financial and in-kind contributions to further the mission of the contemporary art center. Atomic Data engineers and Walker IT staff will be closely collaborating on a variety of technology projects intended to propel the Walker’s technological capabilities forward and better engage audiences and artists. This in addition to once again deploying free Wi-Fi at Rock the Garden 2020.

The Walker Art Center is delighted to welcome Atomic Data as the institution’s first Technology Partner. This collaboration will provide crucial support allowing the Walker to take new and innovative approaches to how technology is used by the museum to engage artists and audiences onsite and online. “We are immensely grateful for Atomic Data’s generous support and excited for the opportunities that this new partnership will create,” says the Walker’s Executive Director, Mary Ceruti. “Atomic Data and the Walker share a commitment to innovation and championing the new. Atomic Data will be an essential partner, advancing the Walker’s technological capabilities and supporting our mission as a multidisciplinary art center and catalyst for the creative expression of artists and the active engagement of audiences.”

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data ( www.atomicdata.com ) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise's IT team and infrastructure, always acting in the client's and the community's best interest.

Media Contact: Scott Evangelist