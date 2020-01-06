DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) today announces the first availability of its EEASY™ Lid– the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years – to shoppers at Boyer’s Food Markets. Pennsylvania-based Boyer’s is incorporating the EEASY Lid on its Darci’s brand pasta sauce at all 18 of its stores.



Boyer’s is the first grocery chain in the country to use the new EEASY Lids.

The Darci’s jars have been updated with CCT’s new technology, which makes opening vacuum-sealed jars up to 40 percent easier. The patented EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a jar by simply pressing a button on the lid; that activates a tiny slit that releases the vacuum seal, dramatically reducing the effort needed to twist off the lid.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and improve their experience at Boyer’s,” said Anthony Gigliotti, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Boyer’s Food Market. “By implementing CCT’s EEASY Lid on our Darci’s brand, we are providing our shoppers with a simple solution to opening jars, something that has frustrated people for decades. We are confident in the product and think our customers are going to love it.”

“We developed the EEASY Lid with convenience and inclusivity in mind,” said James Bach, managing partner at CCT. “We found a great partner in Boyer’s to introduce consumers to the EEASY Lid and provide them with a better experience.”

The product is being produced and packaged by Stello Foods and distributed by Cavallaro Foods. Boyer’s is using continuous thread EEASY Lids on all of its Darci’s sauce flavors. CCT has developed a lug version – the world’s first aluminum lug – and will begin production later this year.

For more information on CCT, please visit cctclosures.com . For more information on Boyer’s Food Market, visit www.boyersfood.com .

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) provides innovative packaging solutions for the beverage and food service industries. CCT’s new EEASY Lid is the first major jar lid innovation in 75 years. The company’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum sealed jar much easier – with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 30% of people who do not have the ability to open a vacuum sealed jar. The EEASY Lid will be available in both continuous thread and lug versions.

About Boyer’s Food Market

Boyer's Food Markets, Inc. operates supermarket locations all throughout Northeastern PA. In 1949, Boyer's was founded with a corner store in Orwigsburg, PA by the late Harold S. Boyer. Since 1949, the company has grown from that corner store, to a full service Supermarket, meeting and exceeding the needs of today's consumer.