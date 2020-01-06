By using the Fatlossity DAY & NIGHT formulas along with the complementary Fatlossity system materials such as the diet, exercise, stress reduction, toxin removal, and deep sleep protocols, people will be able to lose weight and keep it off for good.

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equilibrium Nutrition announced today the launch of a groundbreaking DAY & NIGHT supplement and nutrition plan, Fatlossity™ . The first of its kind, Fatlossity™ regulates five key metabolic factors: Thermogenesis, Hormonal Balance, Blood Sugar Support, Stress and Cortisol, and Sleep and Recovery.



Created by Equilibrium Nutrition founder, Dr. Stephen Cabral , a Board-Certified Naturopath and Functional Medicine Practitioner with post-doctoral specialties in Ayurvedic and functional medicine, Fatlossity™ is an all-natural formula that provides a whole-body reset. Based on 25 independent research studies on the ingredients, it was designed around five core fat-burning factors. Fatlossity™ also contains ancient Ayurvedic herbs, known for their balancing capabilities and thermogenic properties, which can boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

“Having transformed my own life, and the lives of thousands of others, from a state of chronic sickness, pain, weight gain, and suffering to one of energy, vitality, and happiness, I am passionate about creating highly effective formulas that enhance people’s lives,” said Dr. Cabral. “At Equilibrium Nutrition, we put the holistic health and wellness of people first and we remain laser-focused on developing the most powerful, science-backed, metabolic-boosting, nutritional supplements in the world with no expense spared; the Fatlossity™ DAY & NIGHT formulas are unparalleled.”

Former professional football player, Jerame Tuman stated, “I can’t begin to explain the impact that Dr. Cabral has had on my life in this past year; from his podcasts, lab tests, and supplements to working one-on-one with his health coaches.” Tuman continued, “His knowledge and experience is unmatched and his pride and passion is seen in everything he does. It has been a pleasure for my family and I to work directly with Julia Hayes. Her knowledge, advice and compassion has been an integral part of our family’s health journey as we continue on finding our ‘whys’.”

When Dr. Cabral set out to create a groundbreaking scientific-based fat-burning and metabolic formula, he ensured the inclusion of two core components: traditional Ayurvedic herbal wisdom combined with modern-day science. This is what truly separates Fatlossity™ from other weight-loss formulas — so much so that every bottle of Fatlossity™ comes with a full money-back guarantee. By using the Fatlossity™ DAY & NIGHT formulas along with the complementary Fatlossity™ system materials such as the diet, exercise, stress reduction, toxin removal, and deep sleep protocols, people will be able to lose weight and keep it off for good.

With a widely successful practice and ongoing acclaim and recognition for providing personalized care, educational videos, product development, entrepreneurship and media savvy, Dr. Cabral is an industry leader and health/wellness disruptor. On top of running one of the largest health and wellness practices in the U.S., where he and his team have completed more than 250,000 client appointments, Dr. Cabral’s podcast , “The Cabral Concept,” is in the top 25 among Alternative Health Podcasts and has experienced nearly 300% year-over-year growth, surpassing 10 million collective downloads as of 2019.

ABOUT FATLOSSITY™

Fatlossity™ is the first-ever DAY & NIGHT metabolic supplement developed to help people struggling to lose weight and keep it off. Created by Dr. Stephen Cabral at Equilibrium Nutrition, this groundbreaking, science-based formula provides a whole-body reset. It was designed around five core fat burning factors backed by the latest in modern-day science. Fatlossity™ also contains ancient Ayurvedic herbs, known for their balancing and thermogenic properties, which can boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

ABOUT EQUILIBRIUM NUTRITION

Equilibrium Nutrition (EN) is a global functional medicine company offering a wide variety of products, services and holistic approaches to customers who want to reach the healthiest version of themselves. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Stephen Cabral, EN has quickly risen to become an epicenter for naturopath, ayurvedic, and functional medicine. Bringing the future of health to the entire world, EN offers a wide range of services and supplemental products including detox, wellness protocols, and at-home labs. EN has 22 full-time staff members, experienced experts across health disciplines, more than 100 individual products sold across the globe, and nearly 300% growth.

*ADDITIONAL INSIGHTS

THE FATLOSSITY ™ 5 FACTOR FAT LOSS SYSTEM

F1. Thermogenesis: Heating up the body to burn calories.

Heating up the body to burn calories. F2. Hormonal Balance: Balancing and maintaining healthy hormone levels (i.e. estrogen, progesterone, thyroid).

Balancing and maintaining healthy hormone levels (i.e. estrogen, progesterone, thyroid). F3: Blood Sugar Balancing: Ensuring blood sugar levels are stable.

Ensuring blood sugar levels are stable. F4. Stress & Cortisol: Lowering cortisol levels to enhance the body’s ability to burn fat.

Lowering cortisol levels to enhance the body’s ability to burn fat. F5. Sleep & Recovery: Aiding your body to achieve a deeper, more restorative sleep, while burning fat at the same time and allowing energy to be more efficiently used.

TRADEMARKED INGREDIENTS

We set out to develop the most powerful, science-backed, metabolic boosting, nutritional supplement in the world and because of this no expense was spared in the development of the Fatlossity™ DAY & NIGHT formulas. Although there are no extraneous ingredients, there are a number of exclusive nutrients that make these synergies very unique.

Capsimax® is a trademarked form of cayenne pepper with clinical research showing its ability to boost thermogenesis and thus burn more calories even while at rest.

is a trademarked form of cayenne pepper with clinical research showing its ability to boost thermogenesis and thus burn more calories even while at rest. InnoSlim® is the trademarked combined formula of blending Panax Ginseng with Astragalus root to effectively boost metabolic rate and burn more body fat.

is the trademarked combined formula of blending Panax Ginseng with Astragalus root to effectively boost metabolic rate and burn more body fat. GS4® is a trademarked form of the Ayurvedic herb, Gymnema Sylverstre leaf extract. It works by balancing healthy levels of blood sugar, which in turn can help tap into more body fat as a fuel source throughout the day.

is a trademarked form of the Ayurvedic herb, Gymnema Sylverstre leaf extract. It works by balancing healthy levels of blood sugar, which in turn can help tap into more body fat as a fuel source throughout the day. HTPurity™ is the trademarked source of 5-hydroxytryptophan, which is a naturally occurring precursor to the neurotransmitter, Serotonin. Why this is important is because serotonin helps in appetite suppression, mood boosting, and deeper levels of sleep.

is the trademarked source of 5-hydroxytryptophan, which is a naturally occurring precursor to the neurotransmitter, Serotonin. Why this is important is because serotonin helps in appetite suppression, mood boosting, and deeper levels of sleep. Bioperine® is the trademarked source of black pepper fruit extract that better enables the body to digest and absorb nutrients in herbal and nutritional supplement formulas such as the Fatlossity™ DAY & NIGHT.

