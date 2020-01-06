OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. PST (11:30 a.m. EST). The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, United Kingdom and in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT, the Oxford Immunotec logo, ODL, and the Oxford Diagnostic Laboratories logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Limited. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

