SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the next three years, J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) is forecasting over 6,800 full time hires as well as 2700+ student hires across the company's diverse operations in Canada and the U.S.

87% of the jobs are in Atlantic Canada

“When we look at our three-year forecast from 2020-2022 87% of the jobs we need to fill are in the Atlantic provinces,” said Colleen Baxter, Vice President of Human Resources at J.D. Irving, Limited. “74% of the jobs are in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia alone.”

“We are a company focused on investing in the talent and potential of our people and offer a unique opportunity to join one operation and grow a career with many of our businesses,” Baxter says. “Our strategy is to keep talented people home, bring them home and to welcome newcomers.”

Over the last three years we have steadily seen an increase in the need for immigration in our businesses. With an anticipated 400 positions requiring immigration we are excited to welcome newcomers to the JDI family.



Across the organization, the areas with the highest number of job opportunities include Operations, Shipping, Supply & Logistics, Retail Sales, and Engineering.



The three-year forecast is a result of anticipated retirements, business growth, and normal workforce turnover.

Over the next three years, JDI forecasts hiring over 400 skilled trades across all divisions. 81% of these skilled trades jobs are in Atlantic Canada. The remaining 19% are in Canada (Ontario) and the United States (Maine, New York and Georgia).

As we recruit the workforce of the future, we are also working with great partners - local universities and community colleges. We are reaching out with co-op programs, case competitions, scholarships, and career fairs. Are you a new grad looking to start your career? Visit http://students.jdirving.com/recent-graduates/ to learn how you can grow with JDI.

About J.D. Irving, Limited:

Founded in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) has operations in Canada and the United States. We are a team of over 16,000 dedicated employees, with business units in:

Agriculture

Construction & Equipment

Consumer Products

Food

Forestry & Forestry Products

Retail & Distribution

Shipbuilding & Industrial Fabrication

Transportation & Logistics

