The report provides on a detailed study of the U.S. paperboard market. It depicts the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The company profiles section contains current data on the biggest players in the industry.

The revenue of the paperboard market in the U.S. amounted to $26.1B in 2018, therefore, remained relatively stable against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

Overall, paperboard consumption, however, continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when the market value increased by 4.2% y-o-y. Paperboard consumption peaked at $27.4B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, consumption failed to regain its momentum.



Paperboard Production in the U.S.



In value terms, paperboard production stood at $28.2B in 2018. Over the period under review, paperboard production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 when production volume increased by 3.6% year-to-year. In that year, paperboard production reached its peak level of $29.7B. From 2015 to 2018, paperboard production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure.



Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, the exports of paperboard from the U.S. amounted to 4.4M tonnes, growing by 2.5% against the previous year. Over the period under review, paperboard exports, however, continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of 3.8% year-to-year. Over the period under review, paperboard exports attained their maximum at 4.5M tonnes in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2018, exports failed to regain their momentum.



In value terms, paperboard exports totaled $3.2B (estimates) in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2018 with an increase of 17% year-to-year. In that year, paperboard exports attained their peak and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



Exports by Country



China (736K tonnes) was the main destination for paperboard exports from the U.S., with a 17% share of total exports. Moreover, paperboard exports to China exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Guatemala (318K tonnes), twofold. Italy (310K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total exports with a 7.1% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume to China totaled +7.9%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Guatemala (+7.1% per year) and Italy (-0.8% per year).



In value terms, China ($534M) remains the key foreign market for paperboard exports from the U.S., comprising 17% of total paperboard exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Costa Rica ($218M), with a 6.8% share of total exports. It was followed by Guatemala, with a 6.8% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value to China amounted to +6.1%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Costa Rica (+4.7% per year) and Guatemala (+10.5% per year).



Export Prices by Country



The average paperboard export price stood at $732 per tonne in 2018, growing by 14% against the previous year. Over the last five years, it increased at an average annual rate of +1.7%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the average export price increased by 14% against the previous year. In that year, the average export prices for paperboard attained their peak level and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.



There were significant differences in the average prices for the major foreign markets. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Japan ($988 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Chile ($615 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Costa Rica, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.



Imports into the U.S.



In 2018, the amount of paperboard imported into the U.S. stood at 1.2M tonnes, leveling off at the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +6.3% over the period from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2014 when imports increased by 15% y-o-y. Over the period under review, paperboard imports reached their peak figure in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, paperboard imports amounted to $1.1B (estimates) in 2018. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +4.8% from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations over the period under review. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 15% against the previous year. Over the period under review, paperboard imports reached their maximum in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.



Imports by Country



Finland (286K tonnes), South Korea (161K tonnes) and Sweden (152K tonnes) were the main suppliers of paperboard imports to the U.S., together accounting for 51% of total imports.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main suppliers, was attained by Sweden, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, the largest paperboard suppliers to the U.S. were Finland ($250M), South Korea ($153M) and Sweden ($146M), with a combined 51% share of total imports.



In terms of the main suppliers, Sweden recorded the highest growth rate of imports, over the last five-year period, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



Import Prices by Country



The average paperboard import price stood at $918 per tonne in 2018, picking up by 6.3% against the previous year. Overall, the paperboard import price, however, continues to indicate a mild curtailment. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when the average import price increased by 6.3% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the average import prices for paperboard attained their peak figure at $986 per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, import prices stood at a somewhat lower figure.



There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2018, the country with the highest price was Germany ($1,082 per tonne), while the price for the Netherlands ($620 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions To Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology And AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions For Your Business

1.4 Glossary And Specific Terms



2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview Of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends



3. Market Overview

Understanding The Current State Of The Market And Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Market Structure

3.3 Trade Balance

3.4 Per Capita Consumption

3.5 Market Forecast To 2025



4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products To Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products To Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products Worldwide

4.3 Most Consumed Product Worldwide

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product For Export



5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing The Best Countries To Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries To Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries



6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing The Best Countries To Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets For Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets



7. Production

The Latest Trends And Insights Into The Industry

7.1 Production Volume And Value



8. Imports

The Largest Importers On The Market And How They Succeed

8.1 Imports From 2007-2017

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country



9. Exports

The Largest Exporters On The Market And How They Succeed

9.1 Exports From 2007-2017

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country



10. Profiles Of Major Producers

The Largest Producers On The Market And Their Profiles



Companies Mentioned



ASP Fibermark Holdings

Artistic Carton Company

Canal Corporation

Chesapeake International Holding Company

FMK Holdings

Fibermark North America

GPI Holdings

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Green Bay Packaging

Greenpac Mill

Interstate Paper

Interstate Resources

Mafcote

Menasha Corporation

Multi-Wall Packaging

New-Indy Containerboard Hold Co

Norampac Industries

Packaging Corporation of America

Republic Paperboard Company

Rock-Tenn Converting Company

Sonoco Products Company

Stone Southwest

The Real Reel Corporation

Westrock Company

Westrock Minnesota Corporation

Westrock Mwv

