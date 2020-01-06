DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – From Jan. 20-24, 2020, LATOKEN will host the Blockchain Economic Forum (“BEF”) in Davos, Switzerland. During this eighth annual BEF event, two of the five forum days will be dedicated to panel discussions, with 40+ high-level speakers presenting, such as government officials, startup founders and fintech/capital markets executives.



Scheduled speakers include:

Christopher Giancarlo (commissioner of CFTC, 2017-2019).

Mamuka Bakhtadze, (13th Prime Minister (2018-2019), Minister of Finance (2017-2018)) of Georgia.

Ali Tamaseb, Partner at Data Collective (DCVC) ($2B AUM).

Erik Berglof (director of the LSE Institute of Global Affairs).

Matthew Le Merle, Managing Partner at Blockchain Coinvestors, Chairman Europe at Securitize.

Henri Arslanian (chairman of Hong Kong’s FinTech Association).

Neil Fillary (CEO of Shuttle Fund).

Jeremy O'Brien (CEO of PsiQuantum).

Speakers will participate in panel discussions covering the following topics: “Money 2025,” “The Venture Capital and Hedge Funds 2025,” “Security Token Offering Markets” and “Governance and Monetary policy for a Decentralized Financial System.”

Evening networking receptions will take place on three of the forum days, with 20+ VC/crypto funds and family offices in attendance, such as Vontobel ($112B AUM), Blackford Capital ($12B), Advent Capital ($31B), Bamboo Capital Partners ($209M AUM), Da Vinci Capital ($400M), Softline Venture Partners ($300M), AmaZix Capital, etc. The sum of the total assets under management for the funds and institutional investors expected to attend exceeds $150 billion.

Vicente Fox (former president of Mexico), Rosen Plevneliev (former president of Bulgaria), Tim Draper, Nouriel Roubini (NYU professor), Joe Oliver (former Canadian minister of finance), Laura Tyson (former director of the U.S. President’s National Economic Council), Gary Gensler (CFTC chairman under President Obama) and many others have spoken previously at LATOKEN forums.

Register and apply for sponsorship of BEF in Davos at the following link: http://bef.latoken.com/davos2020?utm_source=cnw

