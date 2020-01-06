The leader of retail apparel market in Lithuania and the Baltic States Apranga Group and world’s leading fashion retailer Inditex have agreed for the sixth time to prolong the franchise agreements regarding Zara, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Zara Home and Oysho brands development in the Baltic States until 2022.



The collaboration between Apranga Group and Inditex has started in 2004. Currently Apranga Group runs 50 stores of Inditex chain: 11 Zara, 7 Bershka, 7 Pull and Bear, 7 Stradivarius, 11 Massimo Dutti, 4 Zara Home and 3 Oysho. The general area of these stores is 44.9 thousand sq. m.

The net sales of Inditex Group were EUR 26.1 billion in 2018. There were 7 490 Inditex group stores opened in 96 countries of the world on 31 January 2019, 1 078 of which were operated under franchise agreements. The turnover of franchise stores comprised 14% of the total Inditex group’s turnover.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Director

+370 5 2390801



