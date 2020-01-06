Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Voice Assistant Application Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Voice Assistant Application Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 29.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



The power of digital assistants is projected to flourish over the coming years, and it is apparent that one of these assistants is expected to be sooner or later used by everyone. Amazon Echo and Google Home are the prominent choices in smart speakers, though it is expected that the market is expected to soon witness models from other brands down the road.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mobile Application, Web application and Devices. Based on Organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Deployment mode, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise.



Due to the growing awareness of benefits of cloud-based solutions, the cloud segment for voice assistant applications is anticipated to emerge tremendously. The sellers are emphasizing upon developing robust cloud-based solutions for their customers, as several organizations have migrated to private or public clouds. Furthermore, cloud-as-a-service is helping organizations to manage costs along with achieving better agility. Since cloud-based solutions are feasible and can be deployed easily, they are highly preferred across Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Automotive, Telecom & IT, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nuance Communications Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Orange S.A., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Apple Inc. are some of the forerunners in the Voice Assistant Application market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Expansions & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Voice Assistant Application Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Voice Assistant Application Solution Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Voice Assistant Application Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Voice Assistant Application Market by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Voice Assistant Application Mobile Application Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Voice Assistant Application Web Application Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Voice Assistant Application Devices Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Voice Assistant Application Market by Organization Size

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Voice Assistant Application Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Voice Assistant Application Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global Cloud Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

7.1.2 Global On-Premise Voice Assistant Application Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Voice Assistant Application Market by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Global Retail & Ecommerce Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

8.1.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

8.1.3 Global Manufacturing & Automotive Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

8.1.4 Global Telecom & IT Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

8.1.5 Global BFSI Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

8.1.6 Global Media & Entertainment Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

8.1.7 Global Others Voice Assistant Application Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Voice Assistant Application Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Voice Assistant Application Market

9.3 Europe Voice Assistant Application Market

9.4 Asia-Pacific Voice Assistant Application Market

9.5 LAMEA Voice Assistant Application Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Nuance Communications Inc.

10.2 Amazon.com Inc. (Alexa)

10.3 Google Inc.

10.4 Microsoft Corporation

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 SAP SE

10.7 Oracle Corporation

10.8 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.9 Orange S.A.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)



