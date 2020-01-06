The keypad allows control of home security system that already includes ULE motion, window/door, water, and garage door sensors, while adding an easy-access panic button

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless and voice processing solutions, announced that Ooma has selected DSP Group’s ULE system-on-chip (SoC) ultra-low-power wireless connectivity for its Ooma Smart Security Keypad. The keypad allows control of Ooma’s Smart Security system ( https://www.ooma.com/home-security/ ) that already includes a siren, as well as a motion sensor, door/window sensor, a water sensor to detect leaks, and a garage door sensor, all of which use DSP Group’s ULE technology.

Along with a panic button, the keypad supports five unique PIN codes to allow for multiple users, pairs wirelessly to the Ooma Telo base station, and has a one-year battery life.

“We are excited to see the continued expansion of devices based on ULE and to see Ooma grow,” said Tali Chen CMO of DSP Group. “Using DSP Group’s technology, Ooma has already launched a suite of ULE connected security devices for the home and the addition of the keypad as a gateway and panic button is a welcome endorsement of both our technology and the reliability and low-power capabilities of ULE.”

ULE is an ultra-low-power wireless technology that operates in interference-free band with low latency and extended range and coverage. It supports data along with native support for two-way voice.

“ULE technology has proven to be a strong wireless option for our suite of home security solutions,” said Thad White, vice president of product management at Ooma. “Now, with the addition of the Ooma Smart Security Keypad, users can control their security elements if the smartphone app isn’t convenient or if some family members don’t have a smartphone. It’s also ideal for guests, home services, or vacation rental applications.”

Users of the Ooma security system are supported by a 24/7 monitoring service and are encouraged to “build your own” security system, starting with a basic kit.

DSP Group will show the Ooma Smart Security Keypad at CES 2020 (Jan 7- 10) in DSP Group’s Private meeting room, along with a select array of the many products powered by DSP Group’s technologies. To secure a demo session contact info@dspg.com.

