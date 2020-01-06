San Jose, California, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today named Ian Ferguson as Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances and Pavan Singh as Vice President of Product Management to strengthen its focus on delivering safety critical, autonomous systems for aerospace, defence, automotive, industrial and other markets. They join Keith Shea, who was named Chief Revenue Officer and Board Advisor by Lynx in December.

Commenting Gurjot Singh, CEO of Lynx said, “Ian Ferguson’s track record in taking complex and disruptive technologies to market and building strong strategic partnerships is exceptional and he is a great addition to the Lynx team. Working alongside him, Pavan Singh brings exceptional experience in software platforms for the IoT. Lynx technology is core to the creation of self-directed, connected and secure systems. With the appointment of Ian and Pavan, we have completed a talented and focussed executive team who will develop the opportunities open to Lynx in new and existing markets.”

Ian Ferguson added, “Lynx has a thirty year history in delivering robust, safety-critical, high-availability software technology to the aerospace and defence industries. The attributes of our product portfolio are increasingly appropriate for a range of industrial, automotive and critical IT infrastructure as companies look to develop, certify and deploy autonomous systems that are safe, secure and trusted.”

Pavan Singh commented, “Lynx has built a strong track record in delivering the platform technologies for mixed criticality systems without compromising their security. The company is uniquely positioned to help the leaders in the aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive industries accelerate their journey from today to the vision of fully autonomous systems that are completely safe, secure and trusted. I am delighted to join the Lynx management team.”

Ian Ferguson spent over ten years at Arm, where his positions included VP, Ecosystem Development, IoT Services Group; VP of Worldwide Marketing and Strategic Alliances and VP of Segment Marketing. As Director of Server Systems and Ecosystem his achievements included conceiving and implementing the initial energy efficient data centers. More recently, Ian has been consulting for a range of clients focused on technologies such as blockchain, machine learning and robotics. Other technical marketing experience includes positions at Arduino, Linaro, IDT and Motorola Semiconductor (now NXP).

Pavan Singh, Vice President of Product Management, will take responsibility for the Lynx product strategy and portfolio management including the Lynx MOSA.ic™ framework announced at Embedded World in 2019. Pavan has spent more than 16 years in technology leadership roles helping companies unlock rapid growth. He was previously Senior Director, Product, IoT Edge at Wind River. Pavan is recognized as a thought leader in the Internet of Things and has consulted with start-ups and corporations on their digital transformation strategy. He also held leadership role in the IoT Solutions Group at Cisco Systems. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, an MS from the Texas A&M University and Bachelor degree from the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay.

The Lynx Executive Team operates under the leadership of Gurjot Singh. In addition to Ian Ferguson and Pavan Singh, it includes Will Keegan, CTO; Arun Subbarao, Vice President of Engineering; Ingrid Osborne, Vice President of Finance and Neeraja Vemulapalli, Vice President of Program Management and Quality; Keith Shea, Chief Revenue Officer and Board Advisor and Dr Flavio Bonomi, Board Advisor.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Since 1988, companies have entrusted Lynx Software Technologies to deliver modern platform software technologies that accelerate the development, certification and deployment of robust, safety-critical, high-availability systems for the avionics and defense industries. The FAA has recognized our industry leadership by awarding Lynx the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate for an operating system. In an increasingly connected world, the applicability of Lynx technology is broadening to specific applications in automotive, industrial IoT and IT infrastructure. Together with our growing set of technology partners, Lynx is focused on enabling a world where all autonomous systems are safe, secured and trusted.

