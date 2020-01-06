﻿ Upon the decision of the Management Board of AB “UTENOS TRIKOTAŽAS“ (the Company), Petras Jašinskas was elected as the new General Director of the Company from 7 January 2020, replacing Algirdas Šabūnas. The new General Director of the Company currently is and will also continue to carry out his duties as the member of the Management Board of UAB koncernas “SBA“. Petras Jašinskas has more than 10 years management experience as CEO, chairman of the management board and supervisory board of various manufacturing and holding companies. Algirdas Šabūnas also submitted to the Company notification regarding resignation from the position of the member of the Management Board of the Company as of January 20, 2020 (this day shall be the last day of his activities in the Management Board of the Company). The Company will notify on the actions regarding election of a new member of the Management Board in accordance with the procedure established by legislation. For more information please contact Finance Director Andrej Grobov Phone No. +370 389 63080



