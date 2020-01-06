Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Operator Market by Technology, Residential Services (Wireless, Internet, Entertainment, Security, Home Automation, and IoT based Apps), SMB and Enterprise Applications 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates Cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunities. This includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility and other consumer services. The report evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment from 2019 through 2024. The report also evaluates the impact of 5G and edge computing on Cable MSO network operators.



The report also assesses the Cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Looking beyond simply the migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, the report takes into consideration important technical matters such as Cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks, and functionality.



The report also evaluates how these technical considerations relate to market opportunities such as Cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. The report also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on Cable MSO providers. Finally, the report also provides a summation with conclusions and recommendations for all industry constituents.

Select Findings

Wireless carriers will lose the battle for residential ISP services

Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes

OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to Cable MSOs

Overall Cable MSO B2B services will grow at 9% CAGR during the study period

Strategic focus of Cable MSOs is optimal infrastructure and ensuring high-quality services

Successful Cable MSOs will successfully leverage Multi-Access Edge Computing infrastructure



Cellular network operators will go head-to-head with cable companies for many of their B2B services including business Internet and backhaul solutions. This is seen as a substantial strategic issue for MSOs starting in 2020. Accordingly, purchasers of this report will also receive 5G Market Assessment: Vendor Strategies, Technology, and Infrastructure Outlook and Application Forecasts at no additional cost.



The term multiple-system operator (MSO) refers to a network operator of multiple cable or direct-broadcast satellite television systems. We use the terminology Cable MSO in this report as MSOs are predominantly fixed connection providers that utilize fiber and largely cable for connectivity to homes and businesses. This category includes residential Internet, Voice over IP (VoIP), TV, and security services as well as a variety of business services.



Cable MSOs such as Cox Communications have provided SMB services for a long time. With the advent of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business model, many Cable MSOs have launched consumer wireless offerings as an MVNO. More recently, Cable MSO providers seek to leverage their assets to offer various Internet of Things (IoT) related applications and services.



In terms of IoT related services, Cable MSO companies hold a key role in connected home applications and services including home automation. Service areas include home security (monitoring, access control, automated lighting, etc.), connected appliances (refrigerator, washer/drier, whole house vacuum, etc.), HVAC systems, irrigation systems, and entertainment including TV service, video on demand, and competition with Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers. One of the ways that Cable MSOs can differentiate themselves versus OTT providers is to become one themselves by leveraging Telecom APIs. In fact, there are a few good arguments for cable companies using the OTT model only for wireless service rather than a traditional MVNO model.



On the business to business (B2B) front, traditional Cable MSOs have new competition from Google Fiber as well as other companies seeking to provide high-speed fixed network connectivity. Due to the commercial introduction of 5G, and more specifically 5G New Radio (5GNR), cable MSO providers will have new competition from wireless carriers for connectivity, especially for enterprise communications. More specifically, 5GNR uses millimeter-wave RF propagation, which enables both high capacity and low latency data transport as a competitive offering to fiber and cable.



Select Report Benefits

Market by connectivity including cable, fiber, satellite, and other wireless

Market by market sector including residential, enterprise, industrial, and government services

Business services market by type including small and medium business (SMB) and enterprise customers

Market by networking type including consumer wireless, cable modem, set-top box, WiFi router, and VoIP devices

Market by business solutions including cloud hosting, device, and video management, converged cable access, and more

Enterprise market by industry verticals including finance, healthcare, education, hospitality, media and entertainment, and others

Enterprise service support including digital media and imaging, telemedicine, eLearning, grid computing, e-government, and more

Companies Mentioned



Accedian Networks Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking

Altice USA

AT&T Inc.

Atlantic Broadband

Blue Ridge Communications

Buckeye Broadband

Cable Labs

Cable One Inc.

CenturyLink

Charter Communications

Ciena Corporation

Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cogent Communications Inc.

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cox Communications Inc.

Digicable

EXFO Inc.

Frontier Communications Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

GCI Communications Corp.

Google Fiber

Greenlee Communications

GTT Communications Inc.

Harmonic Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Liberty Cablevision

Mediacom Communications Corporation

Midcontinent Communications

Nokia Corporation

Pacific Broadband Networks

Ribbon Communications

Rogers Communications

Service Electric Cable TV Inc.

Shandong Cable Network

Shaw Communications

Sprint Corporation

Telenet

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

TPG Internet Pty Ltd ABN

Verizon Wireless

Virgin Media

WaveDivision Holdings LLC

WideOpenWest Finance LLC

Windstream Communications

Zayo Group LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjunuk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900