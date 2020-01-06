SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — PCMA Convening Leaders 2020 Innovate + Elevate Arena —, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediasite Events, which helps organizations create dynamic online event experiences, will capture PCMA’s largest conference, Convening Leaders 2020, this week in San Francisco, Calif. This is the first in a string of conferences Mediasite Events will capture live and on-demand this year as part of its long-standing partnership with PCMA.



PCMA represents more than 7,000 business events organizers and suppliers from 17 chapters around the world and holds several professional development conferences annually. Mediasite Events will once again be the exclusive conference streaming provider for the year, helping thousands of global business events professionals network and share knowledge more efficiently and attend online regardless of distance.



“Livestream events are an important part of our Convening Leaders experience by allowing remote participants the ability to engage and experience some of the innovation, excitement and insights of our signature event,” said Sherrif Karamat, CAE, PCMA’s president and CEO. “Our decade-long relationship with Mediasite Events allows us to bring Convening Leaders to a broader audience unable to join us in person.”



Almost 4,500 business events professionals will attend Convening Leaders in San Francisco, Calif. Mediasite Events will stream keynotes, select sessions and interviews with thought leaders as part of PCMA Convening Leaders LIVE Jan. 5 to 8 for those who can’t attend in-person. The public can register for the online event for free at https://conveningleaders.org/live/. PCMA will also rebroadcast some of the sessions shortly after for those who missed the stream, which is made possible by a quick video turnaround from Mediasite Events.



Mediasite Events will also capture PCMA’s Spring Meetings for its partners and board members in Puerto Rico this spring and and EduCon 2020 this summer in Montreal, Quebec.



“In today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world, event participants simply expect an online component with sessions streamed live and available on-demand for review. PCMA understood this very early on and continues to lead the way in the industry by working with our Mediasite Events team to create the most impactful and valuable hybrid experiences,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry, the maker of Mediasite. “The most influential people in the meetings industry attend PCMA conferences, and we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with PCMA to help connect event professionals from around the world with streaming video.”



Mediasite Events is demoing its complete online event offering, Mediasite Connect – a secure online portal with ecommerce tools, live chat, registration, social streaming and more in a YouTube-esque interface – in the Convening Leaders Innovate + Elevate Arena.



Learn more about the PCMA/Mediasite Events partnership in this webinar, How to Generate $1M+ and Thousands of New Members with Event Streaming.



The world’s top companies and continuing education conferences trust Mediasite Events to stream their events globally and engage attendees from any location. With the most experienced project managers and rock-solid technology in the industry, Mediasite Events is the go-to solution to maximize an event’s impact. Mediasite Events is powered by the award-winning Mediasite Video Platform, trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in 65 countries. Learn more at www.mediasite.com/events.



