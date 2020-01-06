Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Credit Market by Physical and Cyber Infrastructure (Sensors, Cameras, Biometrics, Computer Vision), Software (Machine Learning, Data Analytics, APIs), Use Cases, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Regions 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is the only report of its type to assess market opportunities for infrastructure support of the social credit market. The report evaluates market drivers, use cases, and consequential impacts/implications (anticipated and likely unanticipated) for social credit market implementation and operation.



The report also evaluates some of the leading companies that are anticipated to drive social credit market evolution. This report includes detailed quantitative analysis driven by market needs with forecasting for all major infrastructure elements from 2019 to 2024.



Select Report Findings

Infrastructure to support social credit systems represents a nearly $13B global opportunity by 2024

Cameras and other optical equipment for social credit systems will reach almost $300M globally by 2024

Advanced computing will be used in conjunction with AI to provide nearly flawless identification and tracking

Various forms of biometrics will be used for identity verification as well as verifying presence/location of people

Starting as tangential to public safety and homeland security, the social credit market becomes mainstream by 2026

Social credit systems represent the ability to identify (mostly people but also some things) and track activities for purposes of grading behaviors and applying social credit scoring. A given grading/scoring methodology depends largely on social credit system objectives and metrics. However, most systems will have socially acceptable behavior at their core. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity as a combination of government, companies, and society as a whole must determine good, bad, and marginal behavior within the social credit market.



Beginning as a trend largely orthogonal to public safety and homeland security concerns, the market for social credit system infrastructure will ultimately become a mainstream component of both business and public policy. This means that systems will ultimately be used for a variety of commerce and lifestyle-related issues ranging from risk assessment (access to credit, financing fees, insurance, etc.) to accessibility within public places such as concerts, sporting events, and other assemblies. High social scoring individuals within the social credit market will be granted preferred access to both real and digital assets.



Social credit system infrastructure includes analog and digital surveillance, Internet-enabled devices like smartphones, wearable devices, security systems sensor-enabled physical objects, and surveillance devices that use biometrics and computer vision. Technologies include broadband wireless (WiFi, LTE, and 5G), IoT, AI algorithms and big data analytics platforms, processes, and procedures.



While each of these systems has market value individually, and are deployed separately for various purposes, it is the convergence of these otherwise disparate technologies that will facilitate value within the social credit market. For example, combined AI and IoT systems will be leveraged to identify important events that require immediate action versus those that are merely archived.

Report Benefits

Infrastructure and services support forecasts for social credit market 2019 to 2024

Understand the government, business, and societal drivers for social credit systems

Identify opportunities for infrastructure and services support of the social credit market

Understand the overall and specific implications for implementing and operating social credit systems

Understand the use of blacklists, whitelists, and gray listing gradation system approach for social credit

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Select Findings



2. Introduction

2.1 Social Credit Market Drivers

2.2 Social Credit Systems

2.2.1 Business Frameworks: FICO Scores vs. Social Credit Scoring

2.2.2 Social Frameworks supporting Commercial Rating Systems

2.3 Social Credit System Structure

2.3.1 Social Credit System Infrastructure

2.3.2 Reputation Databases

2.3.2.1 Whitelists

2.3.2.2 Gray Listing

2.3.2.3 Blacklists and Red Lists

2.4 Ethical and Social Implications of Social Credit Systems

2.4.1 Implications for Citizens

2.4.2 Implications for Business

2.4.3 Implications for National Economies and Economic Systems

2.4.4 Concerns about Autocracy and Government Overreach

2.4.5 The Impact of Rewards and Penalties

2.4.6 The Need for Transparency

2.5 Social Credit Market SWOT Analysis

2.5.1 Strengths

2.5.2 Weaknesses

2.5.3 Opportunities

2.5.4 Threats



3. Social Credit System Technologies and Applications

3.1 Infrastructure Technologies

3.2 Data Collection, Structuring and Analytics

3.3 Machine Learning and AI APIs

3.4 Gamification in Social Credit Systems

3.5 Social Credit Market Use Cases/Drivers

3.5.1 Surveillance and Monitoring for Security and Public Safety

3.5.2 Reducing the Crime and Punishment Cycle

3.5.3 Overall Social Governance and Public Policy Planning

3.5.4 Improving Overall Societal Trust, Security, and Public Safety

3.5.5 With Social Benefits come Associated Restrictions

3.5.6 Enterprise Planning and Customer Relationship Management

3.6 Social Credit Market Deployment Assessment

3.6.1 Comparing China to the United States

3.6.2 Other Countries

3.7 Blockchain and Social Credit Systems

3.8 IoT, Smart Cities, and Cloud-based Deployment



4. Company Analysis

4.1 Alibaba

4.2 Tencent

4.3 Baidu

4.4 Amazon

4.5 Facebook

4.6 Google

4.7 China Rapid Finance

4.8 Points

4.9 Apple

4.10 IBM

4.11 NEC

4.12 NEXT Biometrics

4.13 Aratek

4.14 Neurotechnology

4.15 Deep Vision AI

4.16 Netradyne

4.17 Texas Instruments

4.18 STMicroelectronics

4.19 NXM Semiconductors

4.20 Broadcom Limited (Avago)

4.21 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.22 Infineon Technologies

4.23 Analog Devices

4.24 Omron corporation

4.25 ACTi

4.26 Axis

4.27 Bosch Security Systems

4.28 Canon

4.29 Cisco

4.30 Honeywell

4.31 Logitech

4.32 Panasonic

4.33 Samsung

4.34 Sony

4.35 Toshiba

4.36 Knightscope

4.37 NVidia



5. Social Credit Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Social Credit System Market 2019-2024

5.1.1 Total Social Credit System Market Value Globally 2019-2024

5.1.2 Social Credit System Market by Technology 2019-2024

5.1.2.1 Social Credit System Market by Infrastructure Type 2019-2024

5.1.2.2 Social Credit System Market by Software Type 2019-2024

5.1.2.3 Social Credit System Market by Service Type 2019-2024

5.1.2.3.1 Social Credit System Market by Managed Services 2019-2024

5.1.2.3.2 Social Credit System Market by Professional Services Type 2019-2024

5.1.3 Social Credit System Market by Application 2019-2024

5.1.4 Social Credit System Market by Industry Vertical 2019-2024

5.2 Regional Outlook for Social Credit Systems 2019-2024

5.2.1 Social Credit System Market by Region 2019-2024



6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Social Media Companies

6.16 Enterprises and Governments

6.17 Citizenry



7. Appendix: Social Credit Market Supporting Technologies

