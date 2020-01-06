Syracuse, IN, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) (the ”Company”) is a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses. Znergy is pleased to announce it has entered into a Master Supply Agreement to upgrade one of the top 5 largest worldwide retail clothing chains to new LED lighting. Under the Master Supply Agreement, Znergy will retrofit and convert approximately 518 North American retail locations to new LED lighting. Znergy currently anticipates up to $90 million of additional revenue under the agreement over an estimated 2-3-year conversion schedule, which is dependent on the client's continuing issuance of purchase orders. Znergy has just completed the initial group of 10 locations kicking off the nationwide conversion roll out.



Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, “Large projects require expertise in many areas to exceed client expectations. This particular project required Znergy to work closely with our manufacturing partner to create a customized Energy Star approved lighting solution for our client’s specific needs. At the same time, it was necessary to lower both the up-front costs and the time to reach ROI. We performed a nationwide analysis to determine which retail locations could take advantage of the highest available utility rebates and save the highest electricity consumption. Our advanced utility rebate strategies lowered both the up-front cost and the ROI. Znergy was also required to maximize the reduction of the company’s ecological carbon footprint, which is extremely important to both the management team and their fan shoppers. After conversion to LED lighting, the annual environmental impact will reduce an estimated 180,059,750 lbs. of CO2, which is equivalent to removing 17,550 cars from the road every year. Reducing energy use is the quickest, safest, most cost-effective way to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases that accompanies the generation of electricity from fossil fuels.”

Znergy Chairman of the Board, Rick Mikles, commented, “Typically, we spend a lot of time discussing cost savings with companies, but there are many non-utility bill benefits as well. Better lighting has been shown to attract customers and increase retail sales. When you reduce staff downtime for maintenance, reduce risk of falls from ladders and lifts, increase employee morale and productivity, you positively make the business easier to manage.”

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) is a leading provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, and rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Znergy solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, increase safety and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com.

