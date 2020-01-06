LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toucan , a leader in indoor and outdoor smart home technology, announced today the roll out of two new products – the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime and Toucan Wireless Outdoor Camera. As consumer demand for smart home security products continues to rise, the company hopes to lower the barrier for homeowners’ accessibility to this technology with easy-to-install and use options.



The Wireless Video Doorbell is the only battery-powered option currently on the market that offers 180° view to monitor everything from the ground up including packages underneath the camera. The doorbell also includes a wireless chime with six different adjustable sounds available for the homeowner to choose from. Meanwhile, the Wireless Outdoor Camera offers an easily adjustable magnetic mount, built-in rechargeable battery, PIR sensor for motion detection, night vision, and a weatherproof design. Both products are easy to install, maintain, and operate.

Cameras on both the doorbell and outdoor camera can be controlled through the Toucan app, allowing the user to manage home security from the convenience of their smart phone. This includes instant alerts when motion is detected, two-way audio, pre-recorded messages, and able to activate the siren alarm and/or dial 911 in case of emergency - all within the app.

“Consumer demand for connected household devices continue to rise but with so many smart doorbells and security cameras on the market, it comes down to what products bring innovative technology to every day life,” said Mitchell Kuan, VP at Toucan. “That’s why we created the new 180° wireless video doorbell and wireless outdoor camera – a simple way for everyone to stay connected with their loved ones and valuables.”

Toucan offers 24 hours of free “look back” footage, but if homeowners would like the option to store footage on the cloud for longer than 24 hours, subscription plans start at just $2.99 per month. This includes unlimited connected devices with rolling 7 days of cloud recording storage, the ability to share devices with up to 10 other users, and unlimited video downloads. This also allows customers to have various Toucan products in their home, rental home, vacation home, office and more, all under one affordable subscription.

The Toucan Wireless Outdoor Camera is available for $79.99 and the Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell with Chime is available for $89.99. The Toucan app is available to download in the App Store and Google Play.

To learn more about Toucan and its technology, visit www.toucansmarthome.com . Both new products will be on display for demonstrations at CES 2020 at booth 43528 in Sands.

About Toucan

Toucan is a smart home technology brand offering innovative products including smart lights and security cameras, and more recently video doorbells. The brand is also a division of VuPoint Solutions, which has specialized in digital imaging and smart home technology for over 15 years. Visit www.toucansmarthome.com for more information about Toucan and its current product line.