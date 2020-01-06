Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total electronics assembly value was $1.3 trillion in 2018 and will grow to approximately $1.5 trillion in 2023. Fueled by the demand for EMS services, the contract manufacturing industry will grow from $542 billion in 2018 to $777 billion in 2023 - approximately at a 7.5 percent CAGR.

The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and now accounts for 42 percent of all assembly. While the rate of growth for outsourcing experienced a burst in 2018, confirming that it is the most desired manufacturing model for the assembly of advanced electronics products available to OEM companies. The EMS industry increased approximately 18.1 percent in 2018 as a result of the growing of sales for communications infrastructure and internet storage.

The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market in terms of cost of goods sold, thus providing a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. This forecast is checked against 52 individual product segments, including for the second time, The Internet of Things. The IoTs is looked at by industry segment (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries) as well as applications in the home, commercial and government.



To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region.



Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 52 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites. No other report gives such detail by country wage rate and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.



The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.



The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (102 companies-83 EMS and 19 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.

Worldwide Electronics Market Analysis, 2018-2023

52 Product Segments by Region and Supplier

Total Assembly Value (OEM, EMS and ODM)

Worldwide EMS Market Analysis, 2018-2023

OEM vs. Outsourced (EMS and ODM Subcontractors)

EMS, ODM, and OEM Production Market Share by Region, Market Segment, and Product (52 products and 900+ manufacturing facilities)

Regional Manufacturing Distribution by 52 Countries

Product Analysis by EMS, ODM, OEM, and Country

Financial Benchmarks

Market Segment Metrics - Revenue/Margin/Earnin

Revenue per Sq. Ft./ per SMT Line/ per Employee

WW Labor Rates, ROA/ROE L - Highest Performers

In-Depth Company Profiles

Highest Performing EMS and ODM Companies from $100+ Million - Total 102

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction

Objectives

Organization

Methodology

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Worldwide Market Forecast

Regional Market Share

Application Market Share

EMS Market Share

EMS Performance

Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry Forecast, 2018-2023

Overview

World Economic Outlook

Summary Forecast

Industry Forecasts

Communications (9 product segments)

Computers (10 product segments)

Consumer (10 product segments)

Industrial(4 product segments)

Medical (4 product segments)

Automotive (5 product segments)

Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (9 product segments)

Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2018

The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products

Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products

OEM Market by Seven Market Segments

EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)

EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)

Regional Production Market Share (52 Countries)

Americas (7 countries)

EMEA (30 countries)

APAC (15 countries)

Industry Production by Market Share (52 products)

Communications (9 product segments)

Computer (10 product segments)

Consumer (10 product segments)

Industrial (4 product segments)

Medical (4 product segments)

Automotive (5 product segments)

Commercial Aviation (5 product segments)

Military/Defense, Other Transportation (9 product segments)

Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share

Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2018-2023

Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products

Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly

OEM Market by Product and Market Segment

EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)

Regional Production Share by Country/Segment

Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)

Total WW Available Market by Product/Country

Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks

Overview

Financial Performance Benchmarks

5-Year Sales Growth Rankings

Net Income Averages by Market Segment

Gross Margins by Market Segment

Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)

Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)

Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)

Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space

Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share

Growth (Average plus Leaders)

Average Base Wage Rate by 52 Countries

Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier

Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions

Past Activity, 2013 - 2018 - Largest and Best Deals by Year

Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods

Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region

M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM

Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers

3CEMS

Accton

Alco Electronics

ALL CIRCUITS

AmTRAN

Asteelflash

ATA IMS Berhad

Benchmark

Bitron Electronics

BMK

Celestica

Cicor

Compal Electronics

Computime

HANZA Group

IEC Electronics

IMI

Inventec

Jabil

Kaga Electronics

Katek

Katolec

KeyTronicEMS

Kimball

Kitron

LACROIX

Leesys

Lite-On

Qisda

Quanta Computer

Sanmina

Scanfil

Season Group

Selcom

SERCOMM

Shenzhen Kaifa

Shenzhen Zowee

SigmaTron

SIIX

SMT Technologies

SMTC

Sparton Technology

Connect

Mack Technologies

Sumitronics

Creation

Delta Electronics

Di-Nikko

Ducommun

Elemaster

ECS

Enics

eolane

ESCATEC

Fabrinet

Melecs

Micro-Star

MiTAC

NEO Technology

New Kinpo Group

Neways

Nippon Mfg.

Norautron

Nortech Systems

NOTE

Supermicro

Suzhou Etron

SVI

Topscom

TPV

TQ-Systems

TT Electronics

UMC

USI

Valuetronics

Fideltronik

Orbit One

Venture

Firstronic

OSE

Vexos

Flex

Pan-International

VIDEOTON

Foxconn-Hon Hai

PC Partner

V.S. Industry

Gemtek Technology

PCI, Ltd.

Vtech EMS

Gigabyte

Global Brands Mfg.

GPV Group

Hana Micro

Pegatron

Plexus

Prettl Electronics

Providence

Wistron

WKK

Wong's

Zollner

