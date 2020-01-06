Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total electronics assembly value was $1.3 trillion in 2018 and will grow to approximately $1.5 trillion in 2023. Fueled by the demand for EMS services, the contract manufacturing industry will grow from $542 billion in 2018 to $777 billion in 2023 - approximately at a 7.5 percent CAGR.
The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and now accounts for 42 percent of all assembly. While the rate of growth for outsourcing experienced a burst in 2018, confirming that it is the most desired manufacturing model for the assembly of advanced electronics products available to OEM companies. The EMS industry increased approximately 18.1 percent in 2018 as a result of the growing of sales for communications infrastructure and internet storage.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market in terms of cost of goods sold, thus providing a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. This forecast is checked against 52 individual product segments, including for the second time, The Internet of Things. The IoTs is looked at by industry segment (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries) as well as applications in the home, commercial and government.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region.
Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 52 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites. No other report gives such detail by country wage rate and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (102 companies-83 EMS and 19 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
Worldwide Electronics Market Analysis, 2018-2023
Worldwide EMS Market Analysis, 2018-2023
Financial Benchmarks
In-Depth Company Profiles
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry Forecast, 2018-2023
Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2018
Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2018-2023
Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks
Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers
