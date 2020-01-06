|Information relating to the voting rights
|31 December 2019
Voting rights on 31 December 2019
In accordance with the articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the French Financial Market Authority’s General Regulation, and to determine the equity participation threshold mentioned in article
L. 233-7[1] of the same Code, the Company informs its shareholders that the number of shares making up its share capital and the number of voting rights, as of 31 December 2019, are:
Including: number of shares with double voting rights 727 588
[1] Exceeding or falling below: 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 33.3%, 50%, 66.6%, 90% and 95%.
[2] Excluding treasury shares.
Attachment
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
Neuilly-sur-Seine, FRANCE
Information relating to the voting rights on 31 dec. 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below