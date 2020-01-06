Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is expecting a record-breaking 2020.

“We see the U.S. economy continue to expand,” Gould said. “Bloomberg Economics predicts that the U.S. economy will continue its record-length expansion in 2020. Real income keeps increasing, and unemployment in the U.S. is at a half-century low.”

Goldman Sachs, which is also optimistic about the U.S. economy, predicts growth to accelerate in 2020, and unemployment to reach a 70-year low.

Gould is the long-time global marketing guru behind Nutritional Products International, or NPI, a company that helps domestic and international health and wellness companies expand or enter the U.S. market.

“I’ve been helping companies bring their innovative products to the American consumer for more than 30 years,” Gould said. “We guide them through U.S. custom regulations and help them with FDA label compliance, warehousing, brand marketing, and retail distribution.”

NPI is a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies.

Gould is a third-generation retail professional who, several years ago, realized there was a need for NPI’s complete services.

“After working in the retail industry all my life, I knew the problems that companies, especially international firms, face when they want to enter the U.S. consumer market,” Gould said. “That is why I developed the “Evolution of Distribution” method of retail.”

The “Evolution of Distribution” lets NPI become the U.S. headquarters for these international companies.

“We have an FDA compliance expert to review the products’ labels. We have graphic artists to create the labels, website developers to build e-commerce sites, marketing professionals to promote the brand, and retail professionals who promote their products to retail buyers,” Gould said.

For more information, call 561-544-0719 or visit nutricompany.com.

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

