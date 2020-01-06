Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eating Trends: Mealtimes and Snacking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Eating Trends report provides a compact overview of continuity and changes in U.S. adult mealtime and snacking patterns between 2008 and 2018, with a focus on corresponding demographics.
This data-heavy, topline report draws on behavioural and psychographic questions from the Simmons Market Research national consumer survey series, identifying as prime demographics those groups disproportionately likely to somewhat agree (agree a little) or strongly agree (agree a lot) with given statements about eating behaviours.
Trended data and current key demographics are provided for the following topics: mealtime patterns and eating later trends; the relative priority on breakfast vs. lunch or dinner; patterns for sit-down, family-style meals for households of two or more persons; the prevalence of eating several, smaller meals throughout the day; snacking behavior; perception of snack foods as unhealthy; sweet vs. salty snacking patterns; and healthier snacking vs. enjoying treats as indulgences.
Key Topics Covered
1. Scope and Methodology of Report
2. Introduction
3. Meal Behavior Trends
4. Mealtimes Skew Later
5. Snacking Behavior Trends Snacking Behavior Trends
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5b5o2
