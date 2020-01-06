AVON, Conn., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to meet employers’ demand for integrated benefits administration technology, carriers surveyed in Eastbridge’s Administrative Practices of Voluntary Carriers survey are investing in capabilities across their own platforms and partnering with platform providers to enable quick and seamless communication between multiple systems.



As employers continue to demand more from online self-service capabilities, carriers are expanding the range of services offered. Most carriers offer list bills; EFT online payment options; bill reconciliation and adjustments; downloadable forms; case payment history; and the ability to make employee additions and deletions. Many also not only allow employees to access forms on a mobile application, but also to file claims, check the status of claims, and review details of coverage owned.

In addition to self-service capabilities, carriers continue to support robust call center capabilities to service broker, employer, and employee customers. Basic employee updates and bilingual/multilingual communication services are commonly offered and a few offer claims intake, social media messaging, and live chat functions.

The Administrative Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is a valuable resource for understanding the current and future administrative demands of the voluntary benefits marketplace. The report is currently available for purchase for $2,500. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

