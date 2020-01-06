Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Optimization: Mobile Edge Computing, APIs, and Network Slicing 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers.
MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. The report also provides a quantitative analysis of the edge computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for software and APIs as well as MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.
Select Research Findings
One of the most important aspects of 5G is the ability to optimize network usage as well as applications and services. The use cases for future 5G enabled apps and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own requirements and associated network configuration needs. 5G network slicing provides a means by which each of these different use cases may have its own portion of available frequently and associated assignable QoS configuration.
An essential component of 5G networks, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) facilitates optimization of fifth-generation network resources including focusing communications and computational capacity where it is needed the most. Without MEC, 5G would continue to rely upon back-haul to centralized cloud resource for storage and computing, diminishing much of the otherwise positive impact of latency reduction enabled by 5G. In other words, MEC enables users and devices to store/access much higher volumes of data by way of direct access to the Internet rather than relying upon transport through the core of cellular networks.
As networks become increasingly more complex, the author sees service providers taking a more intent-based approach to network management. Accordingly, leading carriers are incorporating various forms of network optimization into their OSS/BSS capabilities. This will be particularly important with 5G as the use cases for future applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements.
Accordingly, service providers must take into account use case-specific requirements and parameters, which at the highest level is broken down into three distinct 5G service categories as follows:
