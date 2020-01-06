OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has received a “Best Factoring Companies” award from Factoring Club for 2020. Every year, Factoring Club selects the top factoring companies in the industry based on contract terms, customer service, and company leadership.



“We are very excited to receive this recognition as being one of the best lenders in the factoring marketplace today. Receiving this award is a great honor and speaks to the efficiency of our processes, structure, and speed. But more importantly it speaks to the quality of the people on our team and the excellent service and support they give to our clients every day,” commented Curtis Sutherland, Senior Vice President at TAB Bank.

About TAB Bank

Founded in 1998, TAB Bank was originally established to provide financial products and services to the trucking industry. Today, TAB Bank offers custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses from many industries. These solutions are provided in all stages of business life cycles during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through Asset Based Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Factoring, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

About Factoring Club

FactoringClub.com is a premier online resource for customers to find the best factoring company to meet their needs. Factoring Club allows businesses to filter by criteria that is most important to them (industry, location, terms, features, cost, and service). They rate the factoring companies listed on their site based on the information provided to them by each factoring company. The “Club Rating” is a composite score from 1 to 5 that is calculated based on standard contract terms.