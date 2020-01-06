Dublin, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZF S-Cam 4 - Forward Automotive Mono and Tri Camera for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on a teardown of the system, this report details a complete bill of material and describe the electronics and housing assembling. Moreover, a specific report describes the camera's manufacturing and packaging processes. They present also a detailed physical analysis of the CMOS image sensor, with a cross-section of the complete camera modules.
These reports also include a comparison with the previous version in the S-Cam series, the S-Cam 3. It estimates the manufacturing cost and selling price for both the mono and tri-camera.
Currently, automotive manufacturers are integrating more options for security and are making cars safer with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Automotive cameras, therefore, have quickly become more common in the last few years and are now an important part of the imaging market.
ZF, one of the largest tier-one suppliers of automotive systems, last year released its fourth Generation S-Cam with two solutions, one with a mono camera and the other with a triple camera set-up.
These cameras feature the Omnivision CMOS image sensor, which demonstrates the shift in the procurement strategies of ZF and Intel Mobileye. In fact, the use of the latest Mobileye EyeQ4 vision processor allows new sensors to be used and makes the S-Cam4 one of the smallest and lightest products in its category.
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered
MONO & TRI SYSTEMS
1. Overview/Introduction
2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Company Profile
3. Physical Analysis
4. Cost Analysis
5. Manufacturer Price
6. Company Services
LENS MODULE AND CIS
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Omnivision Company Profile
3. Physical Analysis
4. Manufacturing Process
5. Cost Analysis
6. Selling Price
7. Company Services
