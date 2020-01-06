LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco , a leader consumer electronics and power products, today announced that it has been named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Philips 4-Device Universal Companion Remote with Flip & Slide™ Cradle. The remote includes a patent-pending Flip & Slide™ Cradle that securely houses compatible Roku streaming devices or Amazon Fire TV devices to provide complete functionality and ultimate control while consolidating multiple remotes into one. The honorees were revealed during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2020.



Currently, most universal remotes are not designed to operate equipment like Roku Streaming Sticks or Amazon Fire TV devices. However, the Philips Universal Companion Remote solves that dilemma with the unique design that securely holds the compatible streaming remote for most Amazon Fire TV devices (second generation and up) or Roku streaming devices (Express+, Premiere+, Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick+). The Philips Universal Companion Remote is pre-programmed for immediate use with Samsung TV’s and Roku boxes and works with all major brands. Other key features include:

Controls up to Four Additional Devices – In addition to controlling streaming devices, consumers can control up to four different audio and video components such as TV’s, Blu-ray/DVD players, cable/satellite receivers, soundbars, other streaming media players and more. The extensive remote code library includes thousands of the latest audio and video devices for easy programming.

Patent-Pending Innovation – The Flip & Slide™ Cradle is a patent-pending design feature that instantly creates an all-in-one, compact device to give consumers ultimate control and convenience for their home entertainment setup.

Ergonomic Design – Comfortable to hold and operate with one hand, the user-friendly remote features side-access power and volume controls to easily adjust volume level no matter which device is being used. The soft-touch keys provide a cohesive look and feel between the remotes for added functionality and style.

The Philips Universal Companion Remotes will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020 and available for demonstrations at Jasco’s booth #12000 in Central Hall. To learn more about the Philips 4-Device Universal Companion Remotes (available for purchase immediately), please visit Jasco’s website at www.byjasco.com .

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and the blog for more information.

Media Contact

Lauren Cozza

(321) 236-0102 ext. 232

lcozza@uproarpr.com

Company Contact

Kearsten Chapman

(405) 302-2187

pr@byjasco.com