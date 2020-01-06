HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. (OTC: SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) today announced development of Full Salute™, a male ED (erectile dysfunction) product that contains E. brevicornum extract, an all-natural phosphorodiesterase-5 inhibitor (biosimilar to Cialis and Viagra).



The male ED market is large and diverse and will require ingenuity and skill in marketing to the at least 50 million men that complain of male impotency. With the proper advertising we could probably achieve 2-3 million customers annually.

“The successful development and marketing of a product biosimilar to Cialis and Viagra can provide a significant addition to our line of products that provide synergistic or complementary effects to an organ system of the body,” said Alex Blankenship, CEO of AngioSoma. “This new product will further complement the roll-out of our Muscles4U workout enhancement products during the following year.”

ABOUT ANGIOSOMA, INC.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™. SomaCeuticals’s experienced team of industry first movers and enterprising visionaries has acquired a diversified supply of supplements, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading product research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.muscles4U.com and htttps://muscles4u.blogstop.com. Stay up to date at Twitter: @tweetmuscles4u, Instagram and Facebook.

