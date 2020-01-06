Paris, 6th January 2020 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2019:
As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:
During the period from 01/07/2019 to 31/12/2019 were executed:
During the same period, the traded volumes represented:
|CONTACTS
|MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91
saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
|ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 (subject to change)
FY-2019 results: 5 February 2020 (after market close)
Investor Day: 25 February 2020 (Paris)
Q1-2020 results: 23 April 2020 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2019: 14 May 2020
H1-2020 results: 29 July 2020 (after market close)
9M-2020 results: 29 October 2020 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2019 and our 2018 Registration Document.
|
COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.
