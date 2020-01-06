Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The company informs that on 6 January 2020 appealed to District Court of Vilnius City regarding the 31 December 2019 decision to apply temporary protection measures and suspend the 4 December 2019 resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO.

The court applied the temporary protection measures after it received the claim of the few minority shareholders of ESO asking to invalidate resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO on 4 December 2019.

In ESO view the temporary protection measures and suspension of the 4 December 2019 resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO were unreasonable and the real reason of the initiated litigation is the aim to dispute the purchase price of ESO shares which is not the subject of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. According to the Company, the temporary protection measures are detrimental to minority shareholders of ESO, because several minority shareholders, by judicially stopping the delisting process, prevented the Bank of Lithuania from commenting about share purchase price and minority shareholders from selling their shares for this price because as the Bank of Lithuania stated in the media at the end of December last year, the price could have been approved in early January, confirming the tender offer circular.

Arturas Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations, +370 620 76076, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt



