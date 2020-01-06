CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43

Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2020

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:

10,000 shares

€ 98,615.55

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 251

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 250

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,287 shares for € 167,028.70

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,087 shares for € 221,289.32

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 juin 2019 on the liquidity account :

- 11,800 shares

- € 44,354.93

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 160

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 146

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,713 shares for € 43,047.99

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,343 shares for € 85,252.23



• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 251 6,287 167,028.70 250 8,087 221,289.32 01/07/2019 4 102 2,652.00 2 2 52.20 02/07/2019 5 127 3,290.57 1 1 26.05 03/07/2019 2 6 156.48 1 1 26.50 04/07/2019 5 18 475.20 3 21 556.50 05/07/2019 2 6 156.48 1 1 26.45 08/07/2019 1 20 517.00 1 1 26.50 09/07/2019 4 254 6,578.60 1 1 26.50 10/07/2019 1 1 25.90 1 1 25.90 11/07/2019 3 5 127.30 2 2 51.16 12/07/2019 4 120 3,030.00 - - - 15/07/2019 4 230 5,750.00 - - - 16/07/2019 4 38 948.10 1 1 24.95 17/07/2019 2 75 1,834.50 - - - 18/07/2019 2 6 149.88 3 176 4,400.00 19/07/2019 2 3 74.76 1 1 24.75 22/07/2019 1 1 24.75 1 1 24.75 23/07/2019 3 26 650.00 - - - 24/07/2019 2 26 637.52 1 1 24.90 25/07/2019 2 2 49.30 2 12 303.00 26/07/2019 - - - 12 943 26,083.38 30/07/2019 2 11 300.74 1 1 28.25 31/07/2019 5 41 1,106.59 3 31 861.18 01/08/2019 5 276 7,452.00 9 289 7,941.72 02/08/2019 3 44 1,205.60 4 101 2,797.70 05/08/2019 - - - 1 52 1,456.00 06/08/2019 4 59 1,627.22 4 146 4,077.78 07/08/2019 1 18 500.40 - - - 08/08/2019 8 162 4,471.20 3 51 1,417.80 09/08/2019 5 222 6,000.66 1 1 27.55 12/08/2019 6 351 9,164.61 2 101 2,677.51 13/08/2019 - - - 2 50 1,325.00 14/08/2019 3 101 2,615.90 1 1 26.10 15/08/2019 3 200 5,050.00 - - - 19/08/2019 1 1 25.40 3 139 3,563.96 20/08/2019 1 1 25.75 3 63 1,638.00 21/08/2019 1 1 26.20 3 51 1,338.75 22/08/2019 5 201 5,300.37 14 279 7,491.15 23/08/2019 1 1 26.40 3 45 1,203.30 26/08/2019 1 1 26.50 3 10 267.70 27/08/2019 1 1 26.50 1 1 26.50 28/08/2019 1 1 26.55 2 11 297.00 29/08/2019 1 1 27.30 1 1 27.30 30/08/2019 3 6 161.10 1 1 26.85 02/09/2019 3 105 2,814.00 - - - 03/09/2019 1 1 26.85 1 1 26.85 04/09/2019 1 1 26.85 1 1 26.85 05/09/2019 1 1 26.80 1 1 26.80 06/09/2019 4 18 473.22 1 1 26.90 09/09/2019 1 1 27.20 3 51 1,407.09 10/09/2019 1 1 27.00 1 1 27.00 11/09/2019 1 1 27.05 1 1 27.05





12/09/2019 - - - 1 50 1,395.00 13/09/2019 1 43 1,161.00 2 40 1,114.00 16/09/2019 5 235 6,323.85 5 75 2,085.00 17/09/2019 - - - 2 60 1,674.00 18/09/2019 1 1 27.90 1 1 27.90 19/09/2019 1 1 28.00 1 1 28.00 20/09/2019 3 35 946.05 2 30 812.40 23/09/2019 9 91 2,393.30 2 3 80.16 24/09/2019 3 11 285.89 1 1 26.90 25/09/2019 2 340 8,670.00 - - - 26/09/2019 1 1 25.60 2 244 6,295.20 27/09/2019 1 1 25.80 - - - 30/09/2019 1 409 10,634.00 3 60 1,568.40 01/10/2019 1 1 26.00 2 41 1,070.10 02/10/2019 2 2 52.00 - - - 03/10/2019 1 14 358.40 - - - 04/10/2019 6 374 9,518.30 - - - 07/10/2019 1 1 25.00 7 401 10,265.60 08/10/2019 1 1 25.85 1 1 25.85 09/10/2019 1 1 25.85 1 1 25.85 10/10/2019 1 1 25.75 3 59 1,528.69 11/10/2019 1 1 25.85 6 193 5,002.56 14/10/2019 - - - 3 350 9,082.50 15/10/2019 2 26 663.26 1 1 25.85 16/10/2019 1 1 25.50 1 1 25.50 17/10/2019 1 1 25.85 1 1 25.85 18/10/2019 - - - 1 5 130.00 21/10/2019 1 1 25.75 4 17 441.83 22/10/2019 1 1 26.15 2 25 650.25 23/10/2019 1 1 26.00 1 1 26.00 24/10/2019 1 1 25.80 1 1 25.90 25/10/2019 - - - 13 1,085 29,490.30 28/10/2019 - - - 5 595 16,689.75 30/10/2019 7 401 11,119.73 4 201 5,654.13 31/10/2019 4 202 5,530.76 3 201 5,601.87 01/11/2019 3 101 2,802.75 3 201 5,702.37 04/11/2019 3 99 2,722.50 1 18 495.90 06/11/2019 3 67 1,825.75 1 5 138.25 07/11/2019 1 1 27.70 1 1 27.70 08/11/2019 3 57 1,544.70 1 25 698.75 12/11/2019 3 200 5,410.00 2 7 193.69 13/11/2019 2 150 4,125.00 3 75 2,090.25 14/11/2019 1 1 27.35 1 1 27.35 15/11/2019 1 1 27.75 2 45 1,257.75 18/11/2019 1 1 27.95 1 1 27.95 19/11/2019 - - - 8 550 15,763.00 20/11/2019 1 1 29.00 3 201 5,929.50 21/11/2019 - - - 1 2 59.70 22/11/2019 1 1 28.55 1 1 28.55 25/11/2019 2 100 2,850.00 - - - 26/11/2019 1 1 28.65 1 1 28.65 27/11/2019 1 1 28.95 2 21 609.00 28/11/2019 1 1 29.00 1 1 29.00 29/11/2019 1 1 29.00 1 1 29.00 02/12/2019 1 1 28.95 1 1 28.95 03/12/2019 2 10 292.00 - - - 04/12/2019 1 1 28.85 2 39 1,131.00





05/12/2019 5 37 1,054.13 2 101 2,918.90 06/12/2019 1 1 28.50 1 1 28.50 09/12/2019 1 1 28.90 1 1 28.90 10/12/2019 3 6 172.32 1 1 28.80 11/12/2019 1 1 28.80 2 42 1,209.60 12/12/2019 1 1 28.80 2 6 172.32 13/12/2019 3 36 1,023.84 1 1 28.70 16/12/2019 2 11 310.97 1 1 28.45 19/12/2019 2 101 2,828.00 2 141 4,011.45 20/12/2019 - - - 1 1 28.90 23/12/2019 1 1 28.65 2 8 230.96 24/12/2019 1 50 1,415.00 - - - 27/12/2019 7 150 4,320.00 6 192 5,564.16 31/12/2019 1 1 28.90 1 1 28.90

