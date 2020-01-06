CEGEDIM
Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, January 1st 2020
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 juin 2019 on the liquidity account :
- 11,800 shares
- € 44,354.93
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 160
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 146
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,713 shares for € 43,047.99
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,343 shares for € 85,252.23
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|251
|6,287
|167,028.70
|250
|8,087
|221,289.32
|01/07/2019
|4
|102
|2,652.00
|2
|2
|52.20
|02/07/2019
|5
|127
|3,290.57
|1
|1
|26.05
|03/07/2019
|2
|6
|156.48
|1
|1
|26.50
|04/07/2019
|5
|18
|475.20
|3
|21
|556.50
|05/07/2019
|2
|6
|156.48
|1
|1
|26.45
|08/07/2019
|1
|20
|517.00
|1
|1
|26.50
|09/07/2019
|4
|254
|6,578.60
|1
|1
|26.50
|10/07/2019
|1
|1
|25.90
|1
|1
|25.90
|11/07/2019
|3
|5
|127.30
|2
|2
|51.16
|12/07/2019
|4
|120
|3,030.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/07/2019
|4
|230
|5,750.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/07/2019
|4
|38
|948.10
|1
|1
|24.95
|17/07/2019
|2
|75
|1,834.50
|-
|-
|-
|18/07/2019
|2
|6
|149.88
|3
|176
|4,400.00
|19/07/2019
|2
|3
|74.76
|1
|1
|24.75
|22/07/2019
|1
|1
|24.75
|1
|1
|24.75
|23/07/2019
|3
|26
|650.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/07/2019
|2
|26
|637.52
|1
|1
|24.90
|25/07/2019
|2
|2
|49.30
|2
|12
|303.00
|26/07/2019
|-
|-
|-
|12
|943
|26,083.38
|30/07/2019
|2
|11
|300.74
|1
|1
|28.25
|31/07/2019
|5
|41
|1,106.59
|3
|31
|861.18
|01/08/2019
|5
|276
|7,452.00
|9
|289
|7,941.72
|02/08/2019
|3
|44
|1,205.60
|4
|101
|2,797.70
|05/08/2019
|-
|-
|-
|1
|52
|1,456.00
|06/08/2019
|4
|59
|1,627.22
|4
|146
|4,077.78
|07/08/2019
|1
|18
|500.40
|-
|-
|-
|08/08/2019
|8
|162
|4,471.20
|3
|51
|1,417.80
|09/08/2019
|5
|222
|6,000.66
|1
|1
|27.55
|12/08/2019
|6
|351
|9,164.61
|2
|101
|2,677.51
|13/08/2019
|-
|-
|-
|2
|50
|1,325.00
|14/08/2019
|3
|101
|2,615.90
|1
|1
|26.10
|15/08/2019
|3
|200
|5,050.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/08/2019
|1
|1
|25.40
|3
|139
|3,563.96
|20/08/2019
|1
|1
|25.75
|3
|63
|1,638.00
|21/08/2019
|1
|1
|26.20
|3
|51
|1,338.75
|22/08/2019
|5
|201
|5,300.37
|14
|279
|7,491.15
|23/08/2019
|1
|1
|26.40
|3
|45
|1,203.30
|26/08/2019
|1
|1
|26.50
|3
|10
|267.70
|27/08/2019
|1
|1
|26.50
|1
|1
|26.50
|28/08/2019
|1
|1
|26.55
|2
|11
|297.00
|29/08/2019
|1
|1
|27.30
|1
|1
|27.30
|30/08/2019
|3
|6
|161.10
|1
|1
|26.85
|02/09/2019
|3
|105
|2,814.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/09/2019
|1
|1
|26.85
|1
|1
|26.85
|04/09/2019
|1
|1
|26.85
|1
|1
|26.85
|05/09/2019
|1
|1
|26.80
|1
|1
|26.80
|06/09/2019
|4
|18
|473.22
|1
|1
|26.90
|09/09/2019
|1
|1
|27.20
|3
|51
|1,407.09
|10/09/2019
|1
|1
|27.00
|1
|1
|27.00
|11/09/2019
|1
|1
|27.05
|1
|1
|27.05
|12/09/2019
|-
|-
|- 1
|50
|1,395.00
|13/09/2019
|1
|43
|1,161.00
|2
|40
|1,114.00
|16/09/2019
|5
|235
|6,323.85
|5
|75
|2,085.00
|17/09/2019
|-
|-
|-
|2
|60
|1,674.00
|18/09/2019
|1
|1
|27.90
|1
|1
|27.90
|19/09/2019
|1
|1
|28.00
|1
|1
|28.00
|20/09/2019
|3
|35
|946.05
|2
|30
|812.40
|23/09/2019
|9
|91
|2,393.30
|2
|3
|80.16
|24/09/2019
|3
|11
|285.89
|1
|1
|26.90
|25/09/2019
|2
|340
|8,670.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/09/2019
|1
|1
|25.60
|2
|244
|6,295.20
|27/09/2019
|1
|1
|25.80
|-
|-
|-
|30/09/2019
|1
|409
|10,634.00
|3
|60
|1,568.40
|01/10/2019
|1
|1
|26.00
|2
|41
|1,070.10
|02/10/2019
|2
|2
|52.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/10/2019
|1
|14
|358.40
|-
|-
|-
|04/10/2019
|6
|374
|9,518.30
|-
|-
|-
|07/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.00
|7
|401
|10,265.60
|08/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.85
|1
|1
|25.85
|09/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.85
|1
|1
|25.85
|10/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.75
|3
|59
|1,528.69
|11/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.85
|6
|193
|5,002.56
|14/10/2019
|-
|-
|-
|3
|350
|9,082.50
|15/10/2019
|2
|26
|663.26
|1
|1
|25.85
|16/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.50
|1
|1
|25.50
|17/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.85
|1
|1
|25.85
|18/10/2019
|-
|-
|-
|1
|5
|130.00
|21/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.75
|4
|17
|441.83
|22/10/2019
|1
|1
|26.15
|2
|25
|650.25
|23/10/2019
|1
|1
|26.00
|1
|1
|26.00
|24/10/2019
|1
|1
|25.80
|1
|1
|25.90
|25/10/2019
|-
|-
|-
|13
|1,085
|29,490.30
|28/10/2019
|-
|-
|-
|5
|595
|16,689.75
|30/10/2019
|7
|401
|11,119.73
|4
|201
|5,654.13
|31/10/2019
|4
|202
|5,530.76
|3
|201
|5,601.87
|01/11/2019
|3
|101
|2,802.75
|3
|201
|5,702.37
|04/11/2019
|3
|99
|2,722.50
|1
|18
|495.90
|06/11/2019
|3
|67
|1,825.75
|1
|5
|138.25
|07/11/2019
|1
|1
|27.70
|1
|1
|27.70
|08/11/2019
|3
|57
|1,544.70
|1
|25
|698.75
|12/11/2019
|3
|200
|5,410.00
|2
|7
|193.69
|13/11/2019
|2
|150
|4,125.00
|3
|75
|2,090.25
|14/11/2019
|1
|1
|27.35
|1
|1
|27.35
|15/11/2019
|1
|1
|27.75
|2
|45
|1,257.75
|18/11/2019
|1
|1
|27.95
|1
|1
|27.95
|19/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|8
|550
|15,763.00
|20/11/2019
|1
|1
|29.00
|3
|201
|5,929.50
|21/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|1
|2
|59.70
|22/11/2019
|1
|1
|28.55
|1
|1
|28.55
|25/11/2019
|2
|100
|2,850.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/11/2019
|1
|1
|28.65
|1
|1
|28.65
|27/11/2019
|1
|1
|28.95
|2
|21
|609.00
|28/11/2019
|1
|1
|29.00
|1
|1
|29.00
|29/11/2019
|1
|1
|29.00
|1
|1
|29.00
|02/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.95
|1
|1
|28.95
|03/12/2019
|2
|10
|292.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.85
|2
|39
|1,131.00
|05/12/2019
|5
|37
|1,054.13
|2
|101
|2,918.90
|06/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.50
|1
|1
|28.50
|09/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.90
|1
|1
|28.90
|10/12/2019
|3
|6
|172.32
|1
|1
|28.80
|11/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.80
|2
|42
|1,209.60
|12/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.80
|2
|6
|172.32
|13/12/2019
|3
|36
|1,023.84
|1
|1
|28.70
|16/12/2019
|2
|11
|310.97
|1
|1
|28.45
|19/12/2019
|2
|101
|2,828.00
|2
|141
|4,011.45
|20/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|28.90
|23/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.65
|2
|8
|230.96
|24/12/2019
|1
|50
|1,415.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/12/2019
|7
|150
|4,320.00
|6
|192
|5,564.16
|31/12/2019
|1
|1
|28.90
|1
|1
|28.90
Attachment
Cegedim SA
Boulogne-Billancourt, FRANCE
CEGEDIM_Bilan_semestriel_20191231_ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
Cegedim SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: