CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2020

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:

  • 10,000 shares
  • € 98,615.55
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 251
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 250
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,287 shares for € 167,028.70
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 8,087 shares for € 221,289.32

------------------------------------------------------------



As a reminder :

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 juin 2019 on the liquidity account :

-     11,800 shares
-     € 44,354.93

-     Number of executions on buy side on semester : 160

-     Number of executions on sell side on semester: 146

-     Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,713 shares for € 43,047.99    

-     Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,343 shares for €  85,252.23
                   

------------------------------------------------------------

•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

-     0 shares
-     € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o


 Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total2516,287167,028.702508,087221,289.32
01/07/201941022,652.002252.20
02/07/201951273,290.571126.05
03/07/201926156.481126.50
04/07/2019518475.20321556.50
05/07/201926156.481126.45
08/07/2019120517.001126.50
09/07/201942546,578.601126.50
10/07/20191125.901125.90
11/07/201935127.302251.16
12/07/201941203,030.00---
15/07/201942305,750.00---
16/07/2019438948.101124.95
17/07/20192751,834.50---
18/07/201926149.8831764,400.00
19/07/20192374.761124.75
22/07/20191124.751124.75
23/07/2019326650.00---
24/07/2019226637.521124.90
25/07/20192249.30212303.00
26/07/2019---1294326,083.38
30/07/2019211300.741128.25
31/07/20195411,106.59331861.18
01/08/201952767,452.0092897,941.72
02/08/20193441,205.6041012,797.70
05/08/2019---1521,456.00
06/08/20194591,627.2241464,077.78
07/08/2019118500.40---
08/08/201981624,471.203511,417.80
09/08/201952226,000.661127.55
12/08/201963519,164.6121012,677.51
13/08/2019---2501,325.00
14/08/201931012,615.901126.10
15/08/201932005,050.00---
19/08/20191125.4031393,563.96
20/08/20191125.753631,638.00
21/08/20191126.203511,338.75
22/08/201952015,300.37142797,491.15
23/08/20191126.403451,203.30
26/08/20191126.50310267.70
27/08/20191126.501126.50
28/08/20191126.55211297.00
29/08/20191127.301127.30
30/08/201936161.101126.85
02/09/201931052,814.00---
03/09/20191126.851126.85
04/09/20191126.851126.85
05/09/20191126.801126.80
06/09/2019418473.221126.90
09/09/20191127.203511,407.09
10/09/20191127.001127.00
11/09/20191127.051127.05


12/09/2019--  -  1501,395.00
13/09/20191431,161.00 2401,114.00
16/09/201952356,323.855752,085.00
17/09/2019---2601,674.00
18/09/20191127.901127.90
19/09/20191128.001128.00
20/09/2019335946.05230812.40
23/09/20199912,393.302380.16
24/09/2019311285.891126.90
25/09/201923408,670.00---
26/09/20191125.6022446,295.20
27/09/20191125.80---
30/09/2019140910,634.003601,568.40
01/10/20191126.002411,070.10
02/10/20192252.00---
03/10/2019114358.40---
04/10/201963749,518.30---
07/10/20191125.00740110,265.60
08/10/20191125.851125.85
09/10/20191125.851125.85
10/10/20191125.753591,528.69
11/10/20191125.8561935,002.56
14/10/2019---33509,082.50
15/10/2019226663.261125.85
16/10/20191125.501125.50
17/10/20191125.851125.85
18/10/2019---15130.00
21/10/20191125.75417441.83
22/10/20191126.15225650.25
23/10/20191126.001126.00
24/10/20191125.801125.90
25/10/2019---131,08529,490.30
28/10/2019---559516,689.75
30/10/2019740111,119.7342015,654.13
31/10/201942025,530.7632015,601.87
01/11/201931012,802.7532015,702.37
04/11/20193992,722.50118495.90
06/11/20193671,825.7515138.25
07/11/20191127.701127.70
08/11/20193571,544.70125698.75
12/11/201932005,410.0027193.69
13/11/201921504,125.003752,090.25
14/11/20191127.351127.35
15/11/20191127.752451,257.75
18/11/20191127.951127.95
19/11/2019---855015,763.00
20/11/20191129.0032015,929.50
21/11/2019---1259.70
22/11/20191128.551128.55
25/11/201921002,850.00---
26/11/20191128.651128.65
27/11/20191128.95221609.00
28/11/20191129.001129.00
29/11/20191129.001129.00
02/12/20191128.951128.95
03/12/2019210292.00---
04/12/20191128.852391,131.00


05/12/20195371,054.13 21012,918.90
06/12/20191128.501128.50
09/12/20191128.901128.90
10/12/201936172.321128.80
11/12/20191128.802421,209.60
12/12/20191128.8026172.32
13/12/20193361,023.841128.70
16/12/2019211310.971128.45
19/12/201921012,828.0021414,011.45
20/12/2019---1128.90
23/12/20191128.6528230.96
24/12/20191501,415.00---
27/12/201971504,320.0061925,564.16
31/12/20191128.901128.90

Attachment