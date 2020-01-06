Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract

Bezons, January 6, 2020

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Atos SE with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at December 31, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Atos share

€ 18,933,595.00

It is reminded that as at June 30, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 Atos share

€ 18,871,005.00

