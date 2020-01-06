LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Hope Treatment Center, a leading substance use treatment provider, has designated 10 rooms within the facility specifically for patients with service and/or emotional support animals. Research has shown that animals in therapeutic settings, particularly for substance use and mental health conditions, has been beneficial.



“Some of our patients have mental health disorders, such as PTSD or depression, that may require the use of an emotional support animal, and we fully support that,” said Derek Price, CEO of Desert Hope Treatment Center. “If the companionship of an emotional support animal assists our patients in achieving long-term recovery, we will certainly make accommodations.”

Addiction treatment can bring about a great deal of stress for some patients. For those with mental health conditions, stress can lead to adverse effects eased only by their support animal. Emotional support animals can be vital for certain patients. Their presence can encourage self-motivation and they can even enhance the treatment process.

On a case-by-case basis, patients’ emotional support animals may accompany them to the facility. At this time Desert Hope is only accepting emotional support dogs, and certain requirements must be met to ensure the safety of patients and not impede the ability for clinicians to provide proper care.

More information about Desert Hope Treatment Center’s acceptance policy for emotional support animals can be found here or by calling 1-888-997-5084.

