LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamViewer, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, will showcase TeamViewer Pilot — a fast, easy-to-use solution for remote assistance, powered by augmented reality (AR). TeamViewer will exhibit Pilot at their booth (#21466) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TeamViewer Pilot enables everyone to help their friends and family with everyday problems, using AR-powered remote support. Users simply download the TeamViewer Pilot mobile app, available at Google Play or the App Store on their computer, tablet or smart phone. After authentication and access is granted, they can connect to other devices. Video and voice connections are established and the image of the targeted object from the smartphone camera is shared with the other person’s device via real-time video streaming. When a remote session is initiated, the live stream captured by the smartphone is the same that the helper sees on their device. To clarify the issues and provide precise guidance more easily, both users can freeze the video stream and tag areas on the captured image with 3D markers, freehand drawings, and text annotations to highlight specific details. This helps reduce misunderstandings and accelerates problem-solving.

The use cases are endless, ranging from assistance with automotive issues or household repairs to setting up smart home technology, and much more.

“We’re very excited to showcase how TeamViewer Pilot brings augmented reality assistance to everyone, helping them solve virtually any issue at any time,” said Gautam Goswami, Chief Marketing Officer, TeamViewer. “Whether you need help setting up new electronics or support for emergency fixes, TeamViewer Pilot allows you to solve problems in a fast and cost-effective way.”

Companies can also leverage TeamViewer Pilot to get interactive, visual remote assistance for a variety of equipment, machinery, and infrastructure issues, which helps improve productivity by enabling on-site staff to show — not just tell — the problems to remote technicians. TeamViewer Pilot allows users to receive real-time augmented reality-powered support services from remote experts across industry verticals.

TeamViewer Pilot also integrates with RealWear Wearable Headsets, Vuzix and Epson smart glasses.

For more information, visit the TeamViewer booth (#21466) located in South Hall 1 of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the Consumer Electronics Show, or visit https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/solutions/augmented-reality-remote-support/.



