SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 4Q 2019 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The earnings report will be published on January 29, 2020 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 16.



To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3yqxw4sn



Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840



Participant Passcode: 2154308



Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.



If you have any questions, please call Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at 562 2320 8284, Rowena Lambert at 562 2320 3114 or Fernanda Vasquez at 562 2320 2746.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl